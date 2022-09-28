Jokowi Says Govt May Provide More Social Assistance

The program can be expanded if there is sufficient fiscal space in the state budget (APBN).
"Later, if there is an excess in the state budget, we will add it," said Jokowi when distributing social assistance at the Jailolo Post Office, West Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
At that location, the Head of State distributed three types of social assistance, namely social assistance from the president, direct cash assistance (BLT) of fuel oil (BBM), and food assistance.
Jokowi advised all recipients to utilize government assistance to do productive things.
"Don't buy new cellphones, don't buy new clothes, not just yet," he said.
Based on data from the Ministry of Social Affairs, in West Halmahera Regency there are 11,466 families who are beneficiaries of BLT BBM.
The realization of BLT BBM distribution in West Halmahera Regency has reached 76.83 percent.