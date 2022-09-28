English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Says Govt May Provide More Social Assistance

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2022 16:28
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has promised to increase social assistance to the community. 
 
The program can be expanded if there is sufficient fiscal space in the state budget (APBN).
 
"Later, if there is an excess in the state budget, we will add it," said Jokowi when distributing social assistance at the Jailolo Post Office, West Halmahera Regency, North Maluku Province, Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
 
At that location, the Head of State distributed three types of social assistance, namely social assistance from the president, direct cash assistance (BLT) of fuel oil (BBM), and food assistance.
 
Jokowi advised all recipients to utilize government assistance to do productive things.
 
"Don't buy new cellphones, don't buy new clothes, not just yet," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Based on data from the Ministry of Social Affairs, in West Halmahera Regency there are 11,466 families who are beneficiaries of BLT BBM. 
 
The realization of BLT BBM distribution in West Halmahera Regency has reached 76.83 percent.

 
(WAH)

President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Some 19.9 Million Indonesians Received Direct Cash Assistance: President Jokowi

President Jokowi Receives Honorary Title from Sultanate of Ternate

Indonesia Records 1,915 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 1,915 New COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
New Zealand to Ban Livestock Exports by Sea

New Zealand to Ban Livestock Exports by Sea

English
New Zealand
Indonesia Underlines Food as Human Rights at G20 Meeting

Indonesia Underlines Food as Human Rights at G20 Meeting

English
food
social
