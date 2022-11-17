English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
ETM has the ability to be one of the biggest carbon reduction programs in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)
ETM has the ability to be one of the biggest carbon reduction programs in the world. (Photo: medcom.id)

Germany Provides €25 million to Support ADB's Energy Transition Mechanism

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 17 November 2022 16:48
Sharm El-Sheikh: Germany today announced a €25 million (around $26 million) grant commitment to the Energy Transition Mechanism Partnership Trust Fund (ETMPTF) to support the Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM) being led by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
 
The announcement, made at an event at COP27 by Deputy Foreign Minister and State Minister from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Lührmann, rounds off a significant 12 months for ETM since ADB joined with the governments of Indonesia and the Philippines to launch at COP26 last year.
 
"As Asia and the Pacific’s climate bank, ADB believes ETM has the ability to be one of the biggest carbon reduction programs in the world and an important asset in the battle against climate change," said ADB’s Director General of Sustainable Development and Climate Change Bruno Carrasco in a media release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This new commitment by the Government of Germany is another significant step forward for ETM and the just and affordable energy transition in Asia and the Pacific," Carrasco added.
 
The grant commitment from Germany comes from the German–Indonesia climate initiative as part of its contribution to the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) announced on November 15. 
 
Germany is the second financing partner to join the ETMPTF, following on from a $25 million grant announcement by Japan.
 
ETM is a regional, transformative program that seeks to use concessional and market-based funds to retire existing coal-fired power plants on an accelerated schedule and replace them with clean power. 
 
ETM is one component of a larger set of initiatives both domestic and multilateral, including the Indonesia ETM Country Platform and JETP, respectively, that aims to help Asia and the Pacific mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, such as extreme sea level rise and destructive weather events. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The decisions ministers make today will inform the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday and Saturday. (Photo: MI)

APEC Ministers Committed to Advancing Asia-Pacific Integration

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia Sign MoU for Cooperation in Energy Sector

UK Supports Indonesia Just Energy Transition Partnership

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 7,822 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 7,822 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Bags Investment Commitments Worth $8 Billion from G20 Summit

Indonesia Bags Investment Commitments Worth $8 Billion from G20 Summit

English
investment
Brunei's Agronect Wins APEC Digital Prosperity Award

Brunei's Agronect Wins APEC Digital Prosperity Award

English
brunei darussalam
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Militer Myanmar Bebaskan 6.000 Tahanan, Termasuk Eks Dubes Inggris
Internasional

Militer Myanmar Bebaskan 6.000 Tahanan, Termasuk Eks Dubes Inggris

Toyota bZ4X Bekas KTT G20 Bakal Dijual, Harganya?
Otomotif

Toyota bZ4X Bekas KTT G20 Bakal Dijual, Harganya?

Pamer Hilirisasi Industri Nikel, Luhut Tawarkan Potensi Ekonomi Indonesia kepada Afrika
Ekonomi

Pamer Hilirisasi Industri Nikel, Luhut Tawarkan Potensi Ekonomi Indonesia kepada Afrika

Puluhan Keluarga Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bakal Sambangi Bareskrim Polri
Nasional

Puluhan Keluarga Korban Tragedi Kanjuruhan Bakal Sambangi Bareskrim Polri

Hasil NBA: Payne Pimpin Suns Bekuk Warriors
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Payne Pimpin Suns Bekuk Warriors

Intip Logo dan Filosofi Hari Guru Nasional Kemenag 2022
Pendidikan

Intip Logo dan Filosofi Hari Guru Nasional Kemenag 2022

Deretan Penyanyi Indonesia yang Ramaikan Gala Dinner KTT G20
Hiburan

Deretan Penyanyi Indonesia yang Ramaikan Gala Dinner KTT G20

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
Teknologi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!