Two years ago, Gobel visited Uzbekistan. (Photo: DPR)
Indonesia, Uzbekistan Agree to Enhance Cooperation: Gobel

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Medcom • 14 October 2022 13:28
Jakarta: Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) Deputy Speaker Rachmat Gobel has said that Indonesia and Uzbekistan are expected to improve bilateral relations.
 
He conveyed this messsage when he received Governor of Bukhara Botir K Zaripov. Uzbekistan Ambassador to Indonesia Ulugbek Rozukulov and a number of business leaders from Uzbekistan.
 
"There are five fields that can be prioritized, namely trade, industry, culture, education, and tourism," Gobel said here on Friday, October 14, 2022.
 
Two years ago, Gobel visited Uzbekistan at the invitation of the Uzbek government. 
 
From the visit, the two sides made a number of agreements to strengthen relations between the two countries. 

One of the strategic ones is the reciprocal agreement in the traffic of agricultural products between the two countries.
 
"For me, the number one priority is people-to-people and heart-to-heart relationship. Therefore, I will invite a number of Islamic scholars to visit the tomb of Imam Bukhari," he said.
 
Bukhara is a province in Uzbekistan. 
 
This area is the birthplace of Imam Bukhari, one of the most important Islamic scholars.

 
(WAH)

Peringatan!