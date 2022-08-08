Jakarta: The Indonesian government continues to prepare various MSME transformation programs, from the upstream to downstream levels, amid developments in the digital economy, to bring broader benefits to the community.
"The increase in the number of MSMEs (that went through) digital transformation is the foundation for Indonesia to optimize the digital economy potentials," Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Minister Teten Masduki remarked at the G20 Indonesia side event "Digital Economy to Support SDGs" here on Monday.
Masduki remarked that Indonesia's digital economy potential is forecast to experience a significant eightfold increase in the next decade to reach Rp4,531 trillion by 2030.
The minister explained that this potential should be bolstered by expanding market access for MSMEs and improving the quality of human resources with regard to the quality and quantity of production.
To this end, he said, the Ministry of Cooperatives and SMEs has readied initiatives and interventive programs to accelerate the digital transformation of Indonesian MSMEs, such as the complete data collection of MSMEs, easing the legality or legal registration of MSMEs, and accelerating the issuance of company registration numbers, as well as training to boost MSMEs' competitiveness.
Moreover, the other programs encompass the campaign of Indonesian-made products, provision of business incubators on campuses, and building joint production houses for MSME products.
Meanwhile, at the downstream level, the programs implemented are the curation of MSME products for G20 Indonesia official merchandise, business-matching activities of domestic products, and the use of digital platforms to open access to the global market, and match-making with investors.
"Even so, we realize that the digital transformation of MSMEs is a huge task that can only be realized in synergy with all stakeholders," Masduki stated.
In 2022, the ministry has prepared a strategy blueprint with all stakeholders in facilitating the digital transformation of MSMEs in Indonesia.