Retailers predict strong retail sales performance to persist in August 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Retailers predict strong retail sales performance to persist in August 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Strong Retail Sales Expected to Persist: BI's Survey

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 September 2022 10:49
Jakarta: The latest Retail Sales Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) revealed how retailers predict strong retail sales performance to persist in August 2022, with the Real Sales Index (RSI) climbing 5.4% (yoy) to a level of 202.8, primarily supported by increasing sales of Food, Beverages and Tobacco. 
 
On a monthly basis, survey respondents predict positive 1.3% (mtm) growth after contracting for three consecutive periods, mainly driven by increasing sales of Food, Beverages and Tobacco as well as improving sales of Spare Parts and Accessories.
 
"In July 2022, the Retail Sales Survey confirmed further annual retail gains, with growth of the Real Sales Index (RSI) accelerating to 6.2% (yoy) from 4.1% (yoy) the month earlier to reach a level of 200.2," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.

Nearly all commodity groups contributed to the improvement, including Clothing (59.4% yoy) as well as Automotive Fuel (67.2% yoy). 
 
On a monthly basis, retail sales experienced a shallower -3.1% (mtm) contraction compared with -11.8% (mtm) in the previous period, led by Automotive Fuel, Clothing as well as Cultural and Recreational Goods.
 
"In terms of prices, respondents anticipate milder inflationary pressures in October 2022 before resuming in January 2023," the BI official stated.
 
The 3-month Price Expectations Index (PEI) for October 2022 decreased to 135.3 from 137.5, contrasting the 6-month PEI for January 2023 that increased to 144.7 from 138.5.
 
(WAH)

