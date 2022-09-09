English  
Indonesia must increase its new and renewable energy mix. (Photo: medcom.id)
Only 0.3% of Indonesia's New, Renewable Energy Potential Utilized: Ministry

Antara • 09 September 2022 21:55
Jakarta: While Indonesia’s renewable energy potential is estimated at 3,686 gigawatts (GW), only 0.3 percent, or 11.5 GW, of this potential has been utilized as of 2021, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry.
 
Hence, Indonesia must increase its new and renewable energy (EBT) mix since it has large and diverse EBT potentials, expert staff to the ESDM minister for strategic planning, Yudo Dwinanda Priaadi, said during a webinar on “Energy Transition Towards Net Zero Emission (NZE) 2060,” which was followed online from here on Friday.
 
There is a great opportunity for Indonesia to optimize existing resources by increasing the portion of the EBT mix, he added.

"Another attempt is to set a green RUPTL (Electricity Supply Business Plan) of (state-owned electricity provider) PLN targeting to add 20.9 GW of EBT (mix) capacity until 2030. The development of EBT will be carried out by paying attention to the electricity power balance in Indonesia," he noted.
 
Furthermore, a number of breakthroughs for increasing the EBT mix have been implemented. They include encouraging the development of green products in the service and industry sector, for example, the processing of biomass waste into fuel for power plants.
 
In addition, Indonesia is pursuing a diesel power plant conversion program under which 5,200 diesel power plants across Indonesia with a total capacity of 2.37 GW will be transformed into EBT power plants.
 
The Indonesian government has also started to carry out the road test of B40 biodiesel fuel on 12 different types of vehicles.
 
The government is also targeting to get Steam-Fired Power Plants (PLTUs) to implement co-firing technology by utilizing 10.2 million tons of biomass substitution fuel.
 
Geothermal exploration will also be conducted to realize the NZE target by 2060 in 20 working areas with a total resource of 1,869 megawatts (MW).
 
Currently, the government is increasing the development of off-grid EBT electricity infrastructure, such as solar-powered street lighting, Priaadi said.
 
"Rooftop solar power plants are also the main focus of the (development program of the) government. Moreover, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has prepared a sustainable energy grant to attract more users to utilize green electricity," he added.
 
(WAH)

