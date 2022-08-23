BI Raises Key Interest Rate by 25 Basis Points to 3.75%

The decision was taken during the Meeting of the Board of Governors of BI held in Jakarta on August 22-23.
The central bank also decided to raise Deposit Facility Rate and Lending Facilty Rate by 25 bps to 3% and 4.5%, respectively.
"The decision to increase interest rates is a pre-emptive and forward looking step to mitigate the risk of rising core inflation and inflation expectations due to the increase in non-subsidized fuel prices and volatile food inflation," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said here on Tuesday.
According to him, the central bank is also committed to strengthening the rupiah exchange rate stabilization policy.
In the midst of increasingly strong domestic economic growth, the global financial markets remain uncertain.