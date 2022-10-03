International Visitor Arrivals to Indonesia Reach 510 Thousand in August 2022: BPS

According to the BPS, the number dramatically increased by 28,727.46 percent compared with the same period last year.
At the same time, international traveler arrivals in August 2022 increased by 6.98 percent compared with the previous month.
"From January to August 2022, the number of international visitor arrivals to Indonesia at the main entry gates was 1.73 million, increased by 2,028.65 percent over the same period in 2021," BPS said in a media release on Monday.
The room occupancy rate of classified hotels in August 2022 was 47.38 percent, an increase of 22.31 percentage points from August 2021.
Meanwhile, the room occupancy rate in August 2022 decreased by 2.39 percentage points compared with July 2022. On the other hand, the room occupancy rate of non-classified hotels in August 2022 was 23.69 percent, which increased by 6.87 percentage points from August 2021, but slightly decreased by 1.00 percentage points from July 2022.
The average length of stay of foreign and Indonesian guests at classified hotels during August 2022 was 1.66 days, increased by 0.06 percentage points compared with August 2021.
While, compared with the previous month, the average length of stay in August 2022 increased 0.05 by percentage points.