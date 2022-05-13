English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: Kemenko Perekonomian)
Financial Inclusion as Indonesia's Economic Recovery Strategy: Minister

English economic growth indonesian government finance
Antara • 13 May 2022 17:00
Jakarta: Financial inclusion has become one of the pillars in the nation's economic growth and recovery strategy, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated.
 
Hence, the Indonesian government will continue to aggressively implement various financial inclusion program initiatives for all community groups.
 
"The Indonesian government lauds the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion that has coordinated the financial inclusion action plan as the main pillar of the global development agenda, which has become an agreement for all G20 countries," Hartarto noted during the G20 Presidency side event, Friday.

Indonesia's G20 presidency, bearing the theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," will encourage joint efforts for global economic recovery with the spirit to recover together and encourage economic recovery after the pandemic to become stronger, more resilient, and prepared for challenges in the future, he affirmed.
 
Thus, the G20 must become a driver for ecosystem development that encourages collaboration and innovation in Indonesia as a presidency, with a commitment to produce concrete actions that can be emulated in various places and benefit the world.
 
One of the expected concrete outcomes is the development of more inclusive and productive digital literacy and skills, which are part of the digital-based economic transformation agenda, Hartarto stated.
 
"The Indonesian G20 presidency will continue to support cooperation with various parties, both among domestic stakeholders as well as cooperation with G20 countries and international organizations to implement adaptive, responsive, and inclusive economic transformation efforts," he emphasized.
 
The minister also expressed his gratitude for the solid collaboration of all stakeholders, especially ministries and institutions, members of the National Council for Inclusive Finance (DNKI), the Asian Development Bank, local governments, State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Regional-Owned Enterprises (BUMD), associations, and other financial inclusion partners.
 
In addition, he expressed optimism that coordination for the global initiative that supports financial inclusion would be maintained and strengthened by increasing awareness in G20 member countries.
 
(WAH)
