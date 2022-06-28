English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Registered users will receive a special QR code. (Photo: medcom.id)
Registered users will receive a special QR code. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Pertamina Makes App a Requirement for Buying Subsidized Fuel Oil

English Pertamina oil and gas fuel west java energy
Antara • 28 June 2022 19:21
Jakarta: State-run oil company PT Pertamina (Persero) has made the use of MyPertamina application a requirement for buying subsidized Pertalite and Solar diesel type fuel oil in order to ensure accurate subsidy distribution.
 
The company has introduced this innovation for the Pertalite and Solar diesel distribution trial for authorized users registered on the MyPertamina system from July 1, 2022, Pertamina Patra Niaga president director Alfian Nasution informed.
 
"We have prepared the MyPertamina website, https://subsiditepat.mypertamina.id/, which will be open on July 1, 2022," he said in a statement issued on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


People seeking to buy subsidized Pertalite and Solar diesel will need to register on the website and then wait for their vehicle and identity to be confirmed.
 
The MyPertamina system will help the company conduct data matching of users seeking to buy subsidized fuel oil.
 
People need not worry if they do not have the MyPertamina application because the entire registration process will be done via https://subsiditepat.mypertamina.id/, Nasution informed.
 
Users who register their vehicle and identity will receive a notification on their registered e-mail, he said.
 
"Registered users will receive a special QR code, which shows that their data matches and they can purchase Pertalite and Solar diesel," he added.
 
Pertamina has guaranteed that once the data matching is completed, consumers would be able to buy fuel at gas stations and the entire transaction would be recorded digitally.
 
With this, Pertamina will be able to identify people buying Pertalite and Solar diesel, which can serve as a reference point when creating programs or policies related to energy subsidies with the government.
 
It can also protect users who have been authorized to receive subsidized fuel oil.
 
Currently, Pertamina Patra Niaga is continuing to bolster its infrastructure and system to support accurate Pertalite and Solar diesel distribution.
 
The initial trial will be carried out in several cities and districts spread out across five provinces: West Sumatra, South Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, West Java, and Yogyakarta. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN Warns of Staggering Scale of Grave Violations against Children in Conflict

UN Warns of Staggering Scale of Grave Violations against Children in Conflict

English
united nations
World Bank Approves $165 Million to Support Solar Energy in India

World Bank Approves $165 Million to Support Solar Energy in India

English
energy
Indonesian Embassy Introduces Indonesian Food, Culture to Buenos Aires Residents

Indonesian Embassy Introduces Indonesian Food, Culture to Buenos Aires Residents

English
indonesian embassy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Persentase BOR DKI Meningkat, Masyarakat Diminta Waspada
Nasional

Persentase BOR DKI Meningkat, Masyarakat Diminta Waspada

Fitch Pertahankan Rating <i>Investment Grade</i> Indonesia dengan <i>Outlook</i> Stabil
Ekonomi

Fitch Pertahankan Rating Investment Grade Indonesia dengan Outlook Stabil

1 Juli 2022, Beli Pertalite & Solar Pakai MyPertamina
Otomotif

1 Juli 2022, Beli Pertalite & Solar Pakai MyPertamina

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli
Teknologi

Bakal Ada HP Xiaomi Leica di 4 Juli

Lowongan Kerja WHO untuk Lulusan S2, Gaji Mulai Rp25 Juta
Pendidikan

Lowongan Kerja WHO untuk Lulusan S2, Gaji Mulai Rp25 Juta

Serena Williams Disingkirkan Petenis Debutan pada Babak Pertama Wimbledon
Olahraga

Serena Williams Disingkirkan Petenis Debutan pada Babak Pertama Wimbledon

Kesal Suami Mengeluh soal Gaji, Dewi Perssik: Dia Kerjanya Cuma Menemani di Ranjang
Hiburan

Kesal Suami Mengeluh soal Gaji, Dewi Perssik: Dia Kerjanya Cuma Menemani di Ranjang

Naik Kereta Khusus, Jokowi dan Ibu Negara Berangkat ke Kiev
Internasional

Naik Kereta Khusus, Jokowi dan Ibu Negara Berangkat ke Kiev

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!