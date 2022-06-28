Jakarta: State-run oil company PT Pertamina (Persero) has made the use of MyPertamina application a requirement for buying subsidized Pertalite and Solar diesel type fuel oil in order to ensure accurate subsidy distribution.
The company has introduced this innovation for the Pertalite and Solar diesel distribution trial for authorized users registered on the MyPertamina system from July 1, 2022, Pertamina Patra Niaga president director Alfian Nasution informed.
"We have prepared the MyPertamina website, https://subsiditepat.mypertamina.id/, which will be open on July 1, 2022," he said in a statement issued on Monday.
People seeking to buy subsidized Pertalite and Solar diesel will need to register on the website and then wait for their vehicle and identity to be confirmed.
The MyPertamina system will help the company conduct data matching of users seeking to buy subsidized fuel oil.
People need not worry if they do not have the MyPertamina application because the entire registration process will be done via https://subsiditepat.mypertamina.id/, Nasution informed.
Users who register their vehicle and identity will receive a notification on their registered e-mail, he said.
"Registered users will receive a special QR code, which shows that their data matches and they can purchase Pertalite and Solar diesel," he added.
Pertamina has guaranteed that once the data matching is completed, consumers would be able to buy fuel at gas stations and the entire transaction would be recorded digitally.
With this, Pertamina will be able to identify people buying Pertalite and Solar diesel, which can serve as a reference point when creating programs or policies related to energy subsidies with the government.
It can also protect users who have been authorized to receive subsidized fuel oil.
Currently, Pertamina Patra Niaga is continuing to bolster its infrastructure and system to support accurate Pertalite and Solar diesel distribution.
The initial trial will be carried out in several cities and districts spread out across five provinces: West Sumatra, South Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, West Java, and Yogyakarta.