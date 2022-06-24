Jakarta: Indonesia's International Investment Position (IIP) recorded a higher net liability in the first quarter of 2022, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
Indonesia's IIP at the end of the first quarter of 2022 posted a net liability totalling USD287.1 billion (23.5% of GDP), up from USD278.9 billion (23.5% of GDP) at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a larger increase in the position of Foreign Financial Liabilities (FFL) than the increase in Foreign Financial Assets (FFA).
The FFL position increased in response to maintained foreign capital inflows in the form of direct investment, coupled with improving domestic stock market performance. Indonesia's FFL position climbed 1.3% (qtq) from USD710.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 to USD719.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The higher liability position primarily stemmed from direct investment inflows given investor optimism in the national economic recovery outlook and maintained domestic investment climate, as well as higher stock market performance in line with persistently solid exports.
Foreign Financial Assets (FFA) increased mainly due to asset placements in the form of other investments abroad. At the end of the first quarter of 2022, the FFA position increased 0.2% (qtq) to USD432.2 billion from USD431.4 billion at the end of the previous period, boosted by assets placements in other investment components, followed by direct investment and portfolio investment abroad.
"Bank Indonesia considers Indonesia's IIP in the first quarter of 2022 solid, thus supporting external resilience," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.
This was reflected by a relatively stable ratio of Indonesia's IIP to GDP in the reporting period. In addition, the structure of Indonesia's IIP is also dominated by long-term maturity instruments (93.9%), primarily in the form of direct investment.
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia is confident that Indonesia's IIP performance will be maintained in line with efforts to foster economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by policy mix synergy between Bank Indonesia, the Government and other relevant authorities. Nevertheless, Bank Indonesia will remain vigilant of the potential risks associated with a net liability IIP on the economy," he concluded.