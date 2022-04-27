Investment Realization in Indonesia Reaches Rp282.4 Trillion in Q1 2022

Jakarta: The Ministry of Investment / Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) today published investment realization data within first quarter of 2022 (January-March) in the amount of Rp282.4 trillion.
It is 28.5% higher than realization in the same period of 2021 and also 16.9% higher than realization in the previous quarter.
The realization contributed 23.5% to the total target of Rp1,200 trillion in 2022.
"With an increase percentage of investment realization in Quarter I - 2022, it shows that domestic and foreign investors' trust is increasing toward government policies, especially in the investment policy," Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia said in a press release on Wednesday.
Based on Investment Report, Domestic Direct Investment (DDI)’s growth in the first quarter of 2022 increased by 25.1%, from IDR 108.0 trillion in the first quarter of 2021 to IDR 135.2 trillion.
Transportation, Warehouse and Telecommunications sector contributed most of the realization of domestic investment.
Meanwhile, in the same period, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) increased 31.8% compared to first quarter 2021, from IDR 111.7 trillion to IDR 147.2 trillion.
The FDI realization was contributed by the Basic Metals, Metals, Non-Machinery and Equipment Industry sector.
As Basic Metal, Metallic, Non-Machinery and Equipment Industry sector plays significant role for FDI, it is in line with Presiden Joko Widodo’s policy to export ban of raw materials on mining in order to promote down-streaming activities, particularly for nickel processing industry.