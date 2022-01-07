English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The decline was influenced by the need of government's external debt payment.
The decline was influenced by the need of government's external debt payment.

Indonesia's Foreign Exchange Reserves Down to $144.9 Billion in December

English Bank Indonesia indonesian government reserve assets
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 January 2022 16:06
Jakarta: Indonesia's official reserve assets remained high at USD144.9 billion as of end-December 2021, despite lower than USD145.9 billion as of end-November 2021, according to data issued by Bank Indonesia (BI).
 
The decline of official reserve assets in December 2021 was influenced, amongst others, by the need of government's external debt payment.
 
The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 8.0 months of imports or 7.8 months of imports and servicing the Indonesian government's external debt.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports," BI Communication Department Head Erwin haryono in a press release on Friday.
 
According to him, the central bank considers that the official reserve assets position was able to support the external sector resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability.
 
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate economic recovery," he concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 3,883

Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment Down to 3,883

English
covid-19
At Least 6 Dead after Floods, Landslides in Jayapura

At Least 6 Dead after Floods, Landslides in Jayapura

English
disaster
1,422 COVID-19 patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

1,422 COVID-19 patients Receiving Treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Antusiasme Pencinta MotoGP Mandalika Tinggi, Tiket <i>Premiere Class</i> Ludes dalam Sehari
Olahraga

Antusiasme Pencinta MotoGP Mandalika Tinggi, Tiket Premiere Class Ludes dalam Sehari

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 518, Sembuh 214 Orang
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Bertambah 518, Sembuh 214 Orang

Rupiah Unjuk Gigi di Tengah Keyakinan Investor terhadap Utang Pemerintah
Ekonomi

Rupiah Unjuk Gigi di Tengah Keyakinan Investor terhadap Utang Pemerintah

Catat! Syarat dan Cara Daftar KIP Kuliah Tahun 2022
Pendidikan

Catat! Syarat dan Cara Daftar KIP Kuliah Tahun 2022

Kazakhstan Sebut 26 ‘Penjahat Bersenjata' Tewas dalam Kerusuhan
Internasional

Kazakhstan Sebut 26 ‘Penjahat Bersenjata' Tewas dalam Kerusuhan

Selain Bikin Playstation, Sony Juga Membuat Mobil Vision-S 02
Otomotif

Selain Bikin Playstation, Sony Juga Membuat Mobil Vision-S 02

5 Tanda Penipuan Online yang Harus Anda Ketahui
Teknologi

5 Tanda Penipuan Online yang Harus Anda Ketahui

BTS dan Adele Dongkrak Penjualan CD di Amerika Serikat, 40 Juta Keping dalam Setahun!
Hiburan

BTS dan Adele Dongkrak Penjualan CD di Amerika Serikat, 40 Juta Keping dalam Setahun!

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah
Properti

5 Keuntungan Tinggal di Apartemen Dibandingkan Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!