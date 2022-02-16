English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Trade expanded in a broad range of manufactured goods. (Photo: medcom.id)
Trade expanded in a broad range of manufactured goods. (Photo: medcom.id)

APEC Region Sees Surge in Trade despite Disruptions

English APEC thailand trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 February 2022 16:38
Singapore: Home to half of world trade, the APEC region posted double-digit growth both in trade volume and value during the period of January to September 2021, according to an update to an APEC Policy Support Unit report.
 
The volume of APEC’s merchandise exports and imports increased by 14 percent and 16 percent respectively compared to the same period last year, when these were in the negative zone. The value of merchandise trade, meanwhile, rose to 28.2 percent for exports and 27.3 percent for imports, driven by higher costs of fuel and manufactured products.
 
The update highlights that the reasons for this surge are the combined effect of a rebound in economic activity, marked by a spike in demand, as well as a low base, since trade contracted in the last couple of years. Adding to that, supply shocks led to higher shipping and storage costs which fed into prices of exports and imports.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Trade expanded in a broad range of manufactured goods, including iron and steel, chemicals, machineries, clothing and footwear, while trade in COVID-19-related goods such as pharmaceuticals and telecommunications equipment has remained strong.
 
"To sustain the recovery, member economies should remain united in their response and their priorities; that in the immediate period, we must ensure that people are healthy so that economies can recover, reopen and rebuild," explained Dr Denis Hew, Director of the APEC Policy Support Unit, in a press release on Wednesday.
 
"Central to this is the free and rapid flow of medical supplies across borders to expand vaccination coverage, on which members agreed early last year," Hew added.
 
In terms of trade in services, the update notes a rebound in APEC’s commercial services by 11.1 percent for exports and 9.2 percent for imports in the first three quarters of 2021. 
 
The increase in shipping rates boosted the performance of transport services, which grew by 26.8 percent, while strong consumer demand pushed goods-related services to grow by 10.7 percent in Q1-Q3 of 2021.
 
"Unfortunately, the travel sector continued to be a drag on services trade as the recovery of travel and tourism is largely dependent on the full reopening of borders across the world," said Rhea C. Hernando, a researcher with the APEC Policy Support Unit who wrote the report. 
 
"Travel services last year is still around 30 percent lower than the 2019 level despite efforts by authorities to develop several travel corridors," Hernando added. 
 
As Chair of APEC 2022, one of Thailand’s priorities is to address the pressing issue of disrupted connectivity by resuming safe and seamless cross-border travel, reinvigorating tourism and services sector, facilitating business mobility as well as increasing investment in health security.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Risk Remains High in Eastern Europe with Arrival of Omicron Variant: WHO

Risk Remains High in Eastern Europe with Arrival of Omicron Variant: WHO

English
covid-19
Over 1.4 Million Children in Somalia Likely to Suffer from Malnutrition: UNICEF

Over 1.4 Million Children in Somalia Likely to Suffer from Malnutrition: UNICEF

English
somalia
New Zealand Donates Further COVID-19 Vaccines to COVAX, Pacific Islands

New Zealand Donates Further COVID-19 Vaccines to COVAX, Pacific Islands

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Mengurai Wajah Kurikulum Merdeka: Saatnya Kembali ke Jantung Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Mengurai Wajah Kurikulum Merdeka: Saatnya Kembali ke Jantung Pendidikan

Indonesia Lebih Siap Hadapi Dampak <i>Taper Tantrum</i>
Ekonomi

Indonesia Lebih Siap Hadapi Dampak Taper Tantrum

Jumlah Pedemo Antivaksin Selandia Baru Bertambah, Polisi Ancam Sita Kendaraan
Internasional

Jumlah Pedemo Antivaksin Selandia Baru Bertambah, Polisi Ancam Sita Kendaraan

Menag Usulkan Biaya Haji 2022 Rp45 Juta
Nasional

Menag Usulkan Biaya Haji 2022 Rp45 Juta

Jelang Lawan Salzburg di Liga Champions, Bayern takkan Mengubah Cara Menyerang
Olahraga

Jelang Lawan Salzburg di Liga Champions, Bayern takkan Mengubah Cara Menyerang

Otomotif

"Bulan Madu" Honda BR-V Terganggu Krisis Chip Semikonduktor

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM
Teknologi

Pengguna Bisa Like Instagram Stories Tanpa Kirim DM

Dorce Gamalama Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Dorce Gamalama Meninggal Dunia

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!