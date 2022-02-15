President Jokowi Officiates First Car Export to Australia

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officiated the export of the first batch of cars from Indonesia to the Australian market.
President Jokowi remarked that the first export of cars from PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia to Australia served as proof that Indonesia had seized the opportunity to explore new export markets.
As seen from the official YouTube Channel of the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi commended the efforts put into it.
The president also lauded Toyota for being able to push export production to up to two million units.
The export from that company also marked the innovations by the business sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic not only presents tests and challenges for everyone, especially for the business sector -- and particularly for industry -- but the pandemic also (allowed) us to seize the opportunities that exist," the president noted.
The head of state deemed that car exports to Australia demonstrated that domestic human resources (HR) possessed requisite qualifications to produce cars. Care, accuracy, and meticulousness are crucial aspects in the production of cars to fulfill the safety aspects necessary for driving.
"Consumers (will) choose our products (if they) have good quality and qualifications to use. This proves that Indonesian human resources have good qualifications in producing cars. Very thorough, very accurate, and very careful, as this concerns the people's safety," he emphasized.
With the export to Australia, Indonesia had added one more continent to its list of car exports that currently comprises four continents: America, Africa, Asia, and Australia, with a total of 80 countries.
“I am also happy that the domestic content level is more than 75 percent. The local purchases as well as many components, many spare parts, and also the accessories in the car were supplied by our Small and Medium Enterprises industries," he stated.