He was elected chief of the OJK board of commissioners after undergoing a fit and proper test. (Photo: MI)
House Approves Mahendra Siregar as OJK Chief Commissioner

English OJK DPR RI finance
Antara • 08 April 2022 11:00
Jakarta: Commission XI of the House of Representatives (DPR) has agreed to the appointment of Mahendra Siregar as the chief and member of the board of commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) for the 2022–2027 term.
 
"Through deliberations to reach an agreement, we have proposed candidates for members of the OJK board of commissioners to be endorsed at the DPR plenary session,” chief of the DPR Commission XI, Kahar Muzakir, said in Jakarta on Thursday.
 
Siregar was elected chief of the OJK board of commissioners after undergoing a fit and proper test conducted by DPR’s Commission XI on Wednesday.

The other members elected to the OJK’s board of commissioners, who will be endorsed at the plenary meeting, are Mirza Adityaswara as vice chief and member of OJK's board of commissioners, and chief of OJK's ethics committee, and Dian Ediana Rae as a banking supervisory executive chief and member of the OJK's board of commissioners.
 
Meanwhile, Inarno Djajadi has been elected as capital market supervisory executive chief and member, and Ogi Prastomiyono as insurance, pension fund, financing institution, and other financial service institutions supervisory executive chief and member.
 
Further, Sophia Issabella Watimena has been elected as chief of the audit board and member, and Friderica Widyasari Dewi as a member overseeing education and consumer protection. 

 
(WAH)
