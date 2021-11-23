English  
The country is able to generate 418 Gigawatts from renewable energy sources.
Indonesia's Renewable Energy Sector Has Great Potential: President Jokowi

English energy investment president joko widodo
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 November 2021 14:26
Jakarta: Indonesia has a great strength and potential in renewable energy sector. The country is able to generate 418 Gigawatts from renewable energy sources including hydropower, geothermal, wind, solar panel, biofuel, and ocean current.
 
The statement was made by President Joko (Jokowi) Widodo when delivering his remarks at the Opening of the 10th Indonesia’s New and Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) ConEx of 2021 at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday. 
 
The President went on to say that the potential must be supported by a concrete roadmap with real calculations including financing and investment so that Indonesia can carry out energy transition. 

Related to hydropower, Indonesia has 4,400 large and medium rivers, thus, the Head of State has decided to develop renewable energy from two rivers, namely Kayan river in North Kalimantan province and Mamberamo river in Papua province.
 
"[We have calculated that] Kayan river can generate 13,000 Megawatts and Mamberamo river can generate 24,000 Megawatts," President Jokowi added, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
On that occasion, the President also called on all stakeholders to provide input to the Government in order to make the scenario of energy transition a success. 
 
In addition, the issue of energy transition will be discussed at the G20 Summit in Bali, next year. The President expressed hope that during the Summit the scenario of energy transition will be more thoroughly discussed.

 
(WAH)
