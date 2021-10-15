English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Photo:Medcom.id)
Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia to Deepen Economic Engagement with Latin America, Caribbean Countries

English Orang Terkaya di Indonesia covid-19 pandemic latin america trade
Antara • 15 October 2021 14:12
Jakarta: Indonesia is ready to deepen its economic engagement with Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) countries post-COVID-19 pandemic, Industry Ministry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said.
 
In his speech at the 2021 INA-LAC Business Forum held online on Thursday, he stated, “Indonesia is ready to explore the potential to deepen its economic engagement with LAC countries.”
 
He made this statement following announcement that Indonesia’s total global trade was recorded at only 2 per cent, while the total for LAC countries only reached 0.32 per cent.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


“These figures do not reflect our true potentials,” he stressed.
 
However, Gumiwang is optimistic that Indonesia will achieve economic recovery by 2022, influenced by various factors, such as successfully handling COVID-19, a recovery in public consumption, the implementation of structural reforms and rising prospects for the global economy.
 
The IMF World Economic Outlook published this year estimated developing countries may reach a strong growth of some 5.2 per cent.
 
“In line with this, our economic recovery in 2022 is expected to grow 5.0 to 5.5 per cent,” he explained, but acknowledged the uncertainty caused by the emergence and spread of new COVID-19 variants will remain determining factors that must be considered.
 
However, Indonesia’s experienced in managing the second wave of COVID-19 through a mandatory vaccination program and the enforcement of health protocols increased the public’s confidence to move forward with social economic activities, he stressed.
 
“I am proud that Indonesia was nominated to be one of the best countries in the world in managing the second wave of COVID-19. The recognition of John Hopkins University was a result of Indonesia’s ability to reduce confirmed cases by over 58 per cent weekly,” Gumiwang said.
 
The enforcement of public activity restrictions (PPKM), especially in the islands of Java and Bali, decreased case by 94 per cent from the peak in July 2021, he added.
 
Businesses and industries, therefore, began to reopen and local economies started to recover.
 
The trade balance in August showed a surplus of US$4.7 billion, out of a total US$19.1 billion from January 2021.
 
Exports grew by 37.7 per cent year-on-year, supported by exports of coal, palm oil, basic iron, steel and natural gas, while imports grew by 33 per cent year-on-year driven by positive growth in imports of raw materials and capital goods.
 
The global trade continues to recover in line with the optimism as indicated by the rebound in economic growth in the second quarter of 2021, Gumiwang noted.
 
“We must recover and grow powerfully together,” he said in conclusion.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

Indonesia Plans to Churn Out 600,000 Electric Cars by 2030: Minister

English
electric car
Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

Papua PON Success Result of Cooperation between Many Parties: Sports Minister

English
sports
West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

West Java Retains Title as Champion of National Sports Week

English
west java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Miris! 17 Misionaris AS Beserta Keluarga Diculik di Haiti
Internasional

Miris! 17 Misionaris AS Beserta Keluarga Diculik di Haiti

Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19
Nasional

Wapres: Libur Maulid Nabi Digeser untuk Hindari Penularan Covid-19

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok
Olahraga

Hasil Liga Top Eropa Semalam: Liverpool Pesta Gol, MU dan Inter Keok

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu Tekankan Harmonisasi Perpajakan untuk Menguatkan Pelaku UMKM

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022
Hiburan

Film Yuni Terpilih Wakili Indonesia di Piala Oscar 2022

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021
Pendidikan

Resmi Ditutup, Ini Daftar Pemenang LDBI dan NSDC 2021

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok
Teknologi

Apple Hapus Aplikasi Alquran Populer di Tiongkok

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?
Otomotif

Daihatsu Ikutan GIIAS 2021, Xenia Baru Ada Di Sana?

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!