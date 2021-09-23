English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia, EU Launch Guidebook to Boost Export, Promote Regional Economy

English europe indonesian government trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 September 2021 10:52
Jakarta: The Indonesian government and the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Indonesia launched on Wednesday the "Indonesian Geographical Indication Branding Guidelines" during a virtual ceremony organised with the support of the EU-funded ARISE+ Indonesia programme. T
 
The launching of the publication was officiated by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights' Director General of Intellectual Property, Dr Freddy Harris and the EU Ambassador to Indonesia, Vincent Piket.
 
A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used to indicate that a product has a specific geographical origin and possesses a certain reputation, characteristics and qualities due to that place of origin. This intellectual property, certified by an appropriate GI label, is an important differentiating factor which adds a premium value to the product.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The new guidelines aim at assisting legitimate GI producers and GI users in applying the Indonesian GI label correctly. The guidelines were developed by the Ministry’s Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) in line with Ministry’s Regulation No. 29/2013 on Indonesian GI Logo and Code of Origin. Technical assistance was provided by the EU-funded ARISE+ Indonesia Trade Support Facility.
 
"Indonesian Geographical Indications have a great potential in driving Indonesia’s exports due to their originality and unique qualities. I am happy to see that we are working together towards the recognition of more Indonesian GIs on the European market and vice versa. The Indonesian GI branding guidelines is a major step in preparing GI producers in tapping opportunities in the well-developed European GI market. This tool will help to make the GI label a symbol of authenticity and premium quality that should carry the good reputation of Indonesian GIs beyond its borders," the EU Ambassador said in a press release on Wednesday.
 
Following the ceremony, a webinar and panel discussion on the use of the technical guidelines as well as advice on GI Label and Branding from the perspectives of legal, business and creativity were presented by knowledgeable speakers from DGIP, Indonesian culinary heritage society, as well as graphic design communication expert and local brand activist. The webinar was also live-streamed on ARISE Plus Indonesia Youtube.
 
The event was virtually attended by government officials from DGIP, Ministry of Trade, other ministries and agencies; diplomats from the embassies of Italy, Poland and Hungary; representatives of the GI Protection Society (MPIG), Indonesian GI Association (AIGI), private sector, brand activists and national universities.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

Covid-19 Transmission in Schools Low following Face-to-Face Learning: Education Minister

English
education
Banks, Customers Should Wary of Personal Data Misuse in Digital Era: LPS

Banks, Customers Should Wary of Personal Data Misuse in Digital Era: LPS

English
banking
Character Building Eradicates Intolerance, Bullying at Schools: Education Minister

Character Building Eradicates Intolerance, Bullying at Schools: Education Minister

English
education
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Penganiayaan M Kece, Kompolnas Minta Polri Bertanggung Jawab
Nasional

Penganiayaan M Kece, Kompolnas Minta Polri Bertanggung Jawab

Harga Emas Dunia Meredup
Ekonomi

Harga Emas Dunia Meredup

Penembakan di Toko Kelontong AS, 1 Tewas dan Pelaku Bunuh Diri
Internasional

Penembakan di Toko Kelontong AS, 1 Tewas dan Pelaku Bunuh Diri

Cadiz vs Barcelona: 10 Pemain Barca Kerja Keras Amankan Satu Angka
Olahraga

Cadiz vs Barcelona: 10 Pemain Barca Kerja Keras Amankan Satu Angka

Pengunjung Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 Wajib Sudah Vaksin
Hiburan

Pengunjung Jazz Gunung Bromo 2021 Wajib Sudah Vaksin

Astra Masuk Ke Bisnis Situs Jual Beli Mobil
Otomotif

Astra Masuk Ke Bisnis Situs Jual Beli Mobil

Nadiem dan Komisi X Sepakat Penundaan Pengumuman Seleksi PPPK Guru
Pendidikan

Nadiem dan Komisi X Sepakat Penundaan Pengumuman Seleksi PPPK Guru

KLHK: Kawasan Konservasi Alam Juga Perlu Internet
Teknologi

KLHK: Kawasan Konservasi Alam Juga Perlu Internet

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi
Properti

3 Tips Investasi Properti agar Tak Rugi

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!