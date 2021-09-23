Indonesia, EU Launch Guidebook to Boost Export, Promote Regional Economy

of Law and Human Rights'

Jakarta: The Indonesian government and the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Indonesia launched on Wednesday the "Indonesian Geographical Indication Branding Guidelines" during a virtual ceremony organised with the support of the EU-funded ARISE+ Indonesia programme. TThe launching of the publication was officiated by the MinistryDirector General of Intellectual Property, Dr Freddy Harris and the EU Ambassador to Indonesia, Vincent Piket.A geographical indication (GI) is a sign used to indicate that a product has a specific geographical origin and possesses a certain reputation, characteristics and qualities due to that place of origin. This intellectual property, certified by an appropriate GI label, is an important differentiating factor which adds a premium value to the product.The new guidelines aim at assisting legitimate GI producers and GI users in applying the Indonesian GI label correctly. The guidelines were developed by the Ministry’s Directorate General of Intellectual Property (DGIP) in line with Ministry’s Regulation No. 29/2013 on Indonesian GI Logo and Code of Origin. Technical assistance was provided by the EU-funded ARISE+ Indonesia Trade Support Facility."Indonesian Geographical Indications have a great potential in driving Indonesia’s exports due to their originality and unique qualities. I am happy to see that we are working together towards the recognition of more Indonesian GIs on the European market and vice versa. The Indonesian GI branding guidelines is a major step in preparing GI producers in tapping opportunities in the well-developed European GI market. This tool will help to make the GI label a symbol of authenticity and premium quality that should carry the good reputation of Indonesian GIs beyond its borders," the EU Ambassador said in a press release on Wednesday.Following the ceremony, a webinar and panel discussion on the use of the technical guidelines as well as advice on GI Label and Branding from the perspectives of legal, business and creativity were presented by knowledgeable speakers from DGIP, Indonesian culinary heritage society, as well as graphic design communication expert and local brand activist. The webinar was also live-streamed on ARISE Plus Indonesia Youtube.The event was virtually attended by government officials from DGIP, Ministry of Trade, other ministries and agencies; diplomats from the embassies of Italy, Poland and Hungary; representatives of the GI Protection Society (MPIG), Indonesian GI Association (AIGI), private sector, brand activists and national universities.(WAH)