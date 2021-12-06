English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The number of capital market investors more than doubled during the pandemic compared to 2019.
The number of capital market investors more than doubled during the pandemic compared to 2019.

Capital Market Investors Soar to 6.8 Million in October 2021: OJK

English OJK investment finance
Antara • 06 December 2021 18:12
Jakarta: The number of capital market investors increased significantly to 6.8 million in October 2021, chairman of the board of commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Wimboh Santoso informed on Monday.
 
“Investors can now use technology from anywhere, small amounts can also be used. The majority (of capital market investors) are retail investors under the age of 30," he said while giving a public lecture at the University of Muhammadiyah Yogyakarta.
 
According to the OJK, the number of capital market investors more than doubled during the pandemic compared to 2019, when their number was pegged at 2.6 million, he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Likewise, the proportion of young investors climbed from 54.90 percent in December 2020 to 59.50 percent in October 2021, Santoso informed.
 
The increase in investor interest was due to restrictions on mobility during the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted young investors to shift their money to the capital market, he explained.
 
The handling of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was still better than the crises in 1997–1998 and 2008 because of the presence of technology, Santoso observed.
 
"This is an economic laboratory, so we did not create this but it is real and technology helps," he remarked.
 
In addition, fundraising in the capital market in 2021 topped the value recorded in 2020, he said. As of November 30, 2021, it reached Rp321.8 trillion from 169 public offerings (PU), he added.
 
"There are still 9 PUs of Rp6.51 trillion that are in the pipeline; it is estimated that the 2021 target has been achieved," he said.
 
The good performance of the capital market is also reflected in the Indonesian Composite Index (IHSG), which has continued to move positively after reaching its lowest point of 3,937.63 on March 24, 2020, he added.
 
The OJK has issued a market stabilization policy in the form of a ban on short-selling, trading halts, adjustment of auto rejection limits, and share buybacks without a general meeting of shareholders (RUPS), he said.
 
"With this policy, the Indonesian Composite Index continues to move in a positive direction, where on December 2, 2021, IHSG (was recorded) at the level of 6,583.82," Santoso added.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Should Be Trailblazer Rather Than Follower: Jokowi

Indonesia Should Be Trailblazer Rather Than Follower: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Govt Should Prioritize Needs of Eruption-Affected Residents: House Speaker

Govt Should Prioritize Needs of Eruption-Affected Residents: House Speaker

English
DPR RI
Indonesia Records 130 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Records 130 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tinjau Dampak Erupsi, Presiden Bertolak ke Lumajang Besok
Nasional

Tinjau Dampak Erupsi, Presiden Bertolak ke Lumajang Besok

Mantap! Ekonomi RI Tak Pernah Tumbuh di Bawah Perekonomian Dunia
Ekonomi

Mantap! Ekonomi RI Tak Pernah Tumbuh di Bawah Perekonomian Dunia

Dua Menit! Proses Dapatkan KTP Elektronik bagi WNI di Luar Negeri
Internasional

Dua Menit! Proses Dapatkan KTP Elektronik bagi WNI di Luar Negeri

Pakar Unpad Jelaskan Dampak Cuaca Ekstrem terhadap Erupsi Gunung Semeru
Pendidikan

Pakar Unpad Jelaskan Dampak Cuaca Ekstrem terhadap Erupsi Gunung Semeru

Keren, Jambi Punya Sirkuit untuk Motor & Mobil
Otomotif

Keren, Jambi Punya Sirkuit untuk Motor & Mobil

Mantan Manajer Beberkan Perlakuan Doddy Sudrajat ke Vanessa Angel
Hiburan

Mantan Manajer Beberkan Perlakuan Doddy Sudrajat ke Vanessa Angel

15 Desember Jadi Uji Coba Pertandingan Sepak Bola dengan Penonton
Olahraga

15 Desember Jadi Uji Coba Pertandingan Sepak Bola dengan Penonton

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus
Teknologi

Asus ROG Phone 5s dan 5s Pro Rilis di Indonesia, Pamer Snapdragon 888 Plus

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!
Properti

Waspada Ular Kobra pada Musim Hujan, Kenali Sarang dan Cara Mengatasinya!

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!