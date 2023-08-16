English  
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
Success in Facing Crisis, Boosting Indonesia's Images in the International World

Fajar Nugraha • 16 August 2023 16:27
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo delivered his state address at the MPR Annual Session and the Joint Session of the DPR and DPD. Indonesia's success in the G20 and ASEAN has boosted Indonesia's image.
 
The President said that the big opportunity that Indonesia has is the international trust, which is built not just through gimmicks and rhetoric. But through a role and concrete evidence of Indonesia's courage in acting.
 
"The momentum of Indonesia's presidency in the G20, Indonesia's chairmanship in ASEAN and Indonesia's consistency in upholding Human Rights and Equality, as well as Indonesia's success in dealing with world crises in the last three years have boosted and placed Indonesia back on the world map and in the midst of world conditions that are turbulent due to differences ,” said President Jokowi at the MPR/DPR Jakarta Building, Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

"Indonesia with its Pancasila, with its diversity harmony, with its democratic principles is able to present a space for dialogue, able to become a meeting point and bridge differences," the President added.
 
The former Governor of DKI also explained that the Australian think tank Lowy Institute called Indonesia a middle power in Asia with a diplomatic influence that has continued to increase sharply and Indonesia is one of six Asian countries that has experienced an increase in comprehensive power.
 
"With high international trust. Our credibility will be more recognized, our sovereignty will be more respected," said the President.
 
"Indonesia's voice will be heard more making it easier for us to negotiate," Jokowi said.
 
"We have to take advantage of this opportunity. It is a big loss for us if we miss this opportunity because not all countries have it and it is not certain that we will have it again," the President concluded.
 
(FJR)

2024 State Budget Plan Pours IDR660.8 Trillion for Education Function

Jokowi Said Poverty Rate in Indonesia Has Dropped to 9.36%

Message from President Biden to Jokowi on Indonesia’s Independence Day

2024 State Budget Plan Pours IDR660.8 Trillion for Education Function

2024 State Budget Plan Pours IDR660.8 Trillion for Education Function

Jokowi Said Poverty Rate in Indonesia Has Dropped to 9.36%

Jokowi Said Poverty Rate in Indonesia Has Dropped to 9.36%

Message from President Biden to Jokowi on Indonesia’s Independence Day

Message from President Biden to Jokowi on Indonesia’s Independence Day

Tuduhan Penodaan Al-Quran, Warga Serang Sejumlah Gereja di Pakistan

