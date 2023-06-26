Obtaining JETP Support, PLN Ready to Accelerate 522 Green Projects to 2030

The Director General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Dadan Kusdiana said, the Government had agreed with the G20 member countries at the G20 Summit meeting in Bali, to encourage the energy transition in Indonesia through mapping clean energy projects that will be financed through the JETP scheme. For this reason, the Government together with PLN and the JETP Secretariat are formulating the most appropriate technical and financial scheme to support national energy security.
"We have a deal, we have agreed, the joint statement has also been approved. I hope the deliverables are megawatt hours and tons of CO2 reduction. So this output is what we are pursuing at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources as a result of the G20 country agreement through a joint statement for the implementation of JETP. This That's what I want to focus on in today's discussion," said Dadan.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Dadan said that the technical and financial plans designed would lead directly to the development of domestic green energy supply chains. So that the financial assistance provided by JETP will be maximized to strengthen the green industry and local human resources.
"Later on the CIPP that will be produced must be tactical and workable, must be able to be executed both from a project and policy perspective. We are pushing the domestic green energy supply chain, the industry is in us, the human resources are also absorbed," he said.
On the same occasion, Deputy for Infrastructure and Transportation Coordination at the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Kemenko Marves), Rachmat Kaimuddin said that collaboration with JETP is very important for the international community because green energy ecosystems exist in Indonesia.
"This is very important for Indonesia and the world. What we are doing now is important for the electrification system to be green because the world's efforts also depend on Indonesia because of our green energy ecosystem," Rachmat explained.
PLN President Director Darmawan Prasodjo responded that PLN has identified four energy transition scenarios in the country within the JETP framework and conducted a technical analysis with the International Energy Agency and a financial analysis with the Asian Development Bank.
"PLN conducts technical and financial analysis to ensure that it can achieve its energy transition goals with a workable plan and keep the company's finances healthy," said Darmawan.
He said PLN's commitment to the energy transition was concrete by running 163 green projects for various places in the country through various funding sources. All of these new renewable energy (EBT) development projects have a total capacity of 5.1 Gigawatts (GW) with a target of completion in 2030.
"We have good planning and build strong alliances to reduce emissions while maintaining financial strength. We want this energy transition to be sustainable so that we can increase the national industry," said Darmawan.
He further said that PLN is currently consolidating all green programs that have not yet received funding to enter CIPP under the JETP scheme. In this case, PLN has prepared 522 potential green energy projects to be financed by JETP with a total capacity of 15.1 GW up to 2030.
Head of JETP Secretariat Edo Mahendra added, in the G20 there was a joint agreement to push for Indonesia's three main energy transition targets, namely reducing carbon emissions in the electricity sector, increasing the energy mix from new and renewable energy, and achieving the NZE target.
"This commitment is shared, so that we can start planning and the projects first. We want to gain input from this FGD, including the potential for a pilot project that will be produced later," he said.
Edo said, to support this commitment, currently JETP has provided USD 20 billion in aid. However, Edo assesses the need for government support, especially from a policy perspective.
"We need support from the Indonesian government in terms of policy. Coordination and implementation we need PLN and other institutions. JETP will be in the middle to help everything go," said Edo. (Kevin Schreiber)