FSO Pertamina Abherka Ready to Support National Energy Security

It is known that Pertamina Abherka's FSO owned by PIS has been officially extended by PT Pertamina Hulu Energi West Madura Offshore (PHE WMO) from 31 December 2022 to 2031.
To support and ensure that all facilities and infrastructure function optimally, FSO Pertamina Abherka has beautified itself by docking and upgrading at the Paxocean shipyard in Batam since February 2023.
"The docking and upgrading process has been completed at Paxocean, and today FSO Abherka, which is Pertamina's first FSO, is ready to return to sea to support national energy security," said Corporate Secretary PIS Muh. Aryomekka Firdaus in his written statement, Thursday, 22 June 2023.
The process of upgrading and docking FSO Pertamina Abherka is a form of PIS' commitment in developing the offshore business in the country, as well as synergy with Pertamina's subholding, namely PHE WMO.
Offshore business development
"FSO Abherka has a significant role in energy distribution in the country, this process is a step for PIS to ensure its reliability so that it can operate optimally for the next ten years," he said.
He also appreciates all parties who have worked hard and collaborated in the process of docking and upgrading FSO Pertamina Abherka so that it can be completed on time and resume operations according to the planned schedule.
"Certainly in Pertamina Abherka's FSO operations, PIS will always prioritize and implement HSSE and safety governance," added Aryomekka.
FSO Pertamina Abherka has a capacity of up to 600 thousand barrels and was converted, and was inaugurated as FSO for the first time in 2012. Abherka has spent 10 years serving the needs of PHE WMO. (Kevin Schreiber)