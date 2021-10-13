English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia to Start Electric Car Production in 2023-2024: President Jokowi

English automotive president joko widodo electric vehicle
Antara • 13 October 2021 19:08
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that Indonesia will start producing electric cars, with the results visible in 2023-2024, as the country focuses on expanding the domestic nickel downstream industry.
 
"In the next two or three years, electric cars will emerge from our country," the president noted in his briefing to participants at the National Resilience Institute's (Lemhannas') event on Wednesday
 
Jokowi spoke of having ordered related stakeholders to halt the exports of raw nickel. Nickel can be processed to produce battery cathodes, stainless steel, and lithium batteries, which are important components for the automotive industry, including for the manufacture of electric cars.

The head of state stressed that Indonesia must not miss out on the opportunity to obtain added value from nickel, including from other natural resources, such as bauxite and copper.
 
"Do not export nickel in raw material form. Stop exporting raw materials," President Jokowi remarked.
 
The head of state later noted that the nickel industry will be integrated with the domestic automotive industry. The cross-industry integration will also capitalize on the development of electric cars.
 
President Jokowi also urged related stakeholders to process all Indonesian natural resource commodities in a bid to generate added value.
 
The head of state will urge State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and the private sector as well as investors entering the country to establish industries in Indonesia and not only by using its natural raw resources.
 
For instance, the steel sheet commodities produced by SOE PT Krakatau Steel will be integrated with the automotive sector. The production of the hot strip mill of Krakatau Steel can be used to manufacture new car bodies and not just car frames or chassis.
 
"This is an opportunity that we cannot lose. There used to be a price spike in oil, but we lost it. We also lost the momentum in timber production. This time, we should use nickel in an effort to develop our country," he added.

 
(WAH)
