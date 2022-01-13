Jakarta: Indonesia's ability to produce electric vehicle batteries (EVB) can prove a game changer for its status in the global industry, Chief of Presidential Staff, Moeldoko, has said.
"We must be able to play an important role and regulate, (considering the country's) abundant nickel (resources). A great opportunity that can change the game is in front of our eyes, and that is called the electric motor battery," he said at the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS) here on Wednesday.
He further said he is optimistic that the domestic production of electric car batteries would upgrade the country's economic competency, technological skills, and energy independence.
If Indonesia can create an electric vehicle ecosystem that is supported by regulations, infrastructure, and natural resources, many large investments will come from the upstream to downstream sectors, he elaborated.
"The growth of the large-scale industry of electric vehicle battery is inevitable in Indonesia," he added.
Therefore, for realizing its ambitions regarding the electric vehicle industry, quality batteries produced in the country must enter the global market, he said. This also requires building people's demand for electric vehicles, he added.
"This is the right momentum to socialize electric vehicles to the public. When the time comes, the link-up between demand and production will come to exist. It is a matter of time," Moeldoko, who is also the chairman of the Indonesian Electric Vehicle Industry Association (Periklindo), stated.
He also recalled President Joko Widodo's commitment to accelerating the battery-based electric motor vehicles industry, which aligns with Indonesia's target to reduce carbon emissions by 2030 by eliminating the use of fossil fuel in vehicles.
The Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show (PEVS) will be held from May 12 to May 22, 2022, at JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta. It aims to serve as a platform for electric vehicle industry players, the creative industry, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to showcase their products.