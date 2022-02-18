English  
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)

Partnership with OECD to Support Indonesia's G20 Presidency: Minister

English economic cooperation g20 presidency G20
Antara • 18 February 2022 18:26
Jakarta: Partnership between the government and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) could support the priority agenda of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.
 
He informed that the strengthening of the partnership was one of the main topics he discussed during a virtual meeting with OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann.
 
"We must encourage cooperation between the two parties in an effort to produce concrete deliverables output. Both within the framework of the Indonesian G20 Presidency, as well as in the global recovery efforts after the pandemic," Hartarto said in a statement issued on Friday.

During the discussion, OECD presented several proposals for cooperation in five areas, including blended finance schemes, clean investment, and clean energy, he informed.
 
They also included an inclusive framework for carbon taxation, facilitation of safe mobility, as well as a forum for the G20 and OECD to discuss policies for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the minister said.
 
The proposal was in line with the three main agendas of Indonesia's Presidency in G20 to strengthen the global health architecture, digital-based economic transformation, and energy transition, he added.
 
Hartarto said that the Indonesian government is open to proposals from the OECD to achieve the goals of the G20 Presidency.
 
"A number of points such as blended finance, mobility during the pandemic for business players and tourists, employment, and policies for MSMEs need to be underlined as the main topics of collaboration in the Sherpa Track," he stressed.
 
During the discussion, Cormann also expressed his support for Indonesia's Presidency of the G20, Hartarto said. OECD is committed to providing substantial support and practical experience as one of the G20's knowledge partners, he added.
 
Deputy for international economic cooperation coordination, Edi Prio Pambudi, and assistant deputy for multilateral economic cooperation, Ferry Ardiyanto, accompanied Hartarto to the meeting. Meanwhile, the OECD secretary-general was accompanied by OECD director of global relations, Andreas Schaal. 

 
(WAH)
