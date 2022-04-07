English  
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Indonesia's Reserve Assets Down to $139.1 Billion in March: BI

English Bank Indonesia reserve assets finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 April 2022 11:00
Jakarta: Indonesia’s official reserve assets remained high at USD139.1 billion as of end-March 2022, despite lower than USD141.4 billion as of end-February 2022.
 
The decrease of official reserve assets in March 2022 was influenced, amongst others, by the obligation of government’s external debt payment.
 
"Bank Indonesia considers the official reserve assets position ample to support the external resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 7.2 months of imports or 7.0 months of imports and servicing government’s external debt.
 
The position was well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports. 
 
"Moving forward, Bank Indonesia views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate economic recovery," he stated.
 
(WAH)
