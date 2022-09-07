English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Russia-Ukraine Conflict May Continue for a Long Time: President Jokowi

Antara • 07 September 2022 16:32
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reminded state officials and economists to formulate strategies in dealing with the crisis caused by the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
 
"From my meeting with the two presidents, I conclude that this situation will continue for a long time. Do not expect the conflict to end tomorrow or next month," the president stated while attending the 2022 Workshop for 100 Indonesian Economists that was also attended by Ministers of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet, CEO of CT Corps Chairul Tanjung, and other economists in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
Earlier, President Jokowi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Maryinsky Palace, Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 29, 2022. President Jokowi also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on June 30, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The situation was not easy. We encouraged to talk about peace, but it did not work out. I then spoke about the food crisis, and it received a great response," he noted.
 
President Jokowi said he conveyed President Zelenskyy's message to President Putin regarding Ukraine's stock of 22 million tons of wheat and a new harvest amounting to 55 million tons that cannot leave Ukraine owing to Russia's security issues in Ukraine.
 
"I told President Putin about that, and he guaranteed the safety of the wheat delivery. I then asked him regarding delivering the news to the media and he said 'please'. In two to three days, there was a ship sailing from Odessa to Istanbul," Jokowi remarked.
 
From his assessment of the talks with leaders of both nations, President Jokowi said the war would continue for a long time, and the impact was not yet known.
 
"Yes, it could increase the food price throughout the country and maybe energy also. The LPG price could increase five times, oil could be two times more expensive. Which countries are affected? We must be careful. It could affect finance, growth, and inflation as well. The details must be discussed one by one," he remarked.
 
Hence, President Jokowi invited economists to change their mindset since the world's economic and geopolitical conditions had changed regarding the conflict. 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The former Banyuwangi regent replaced Tjahjo Komulo who passed away recently due to illness. (Photo: medcom.id)

Azwar Anas Inaugurated as State Apparatus Minister

President Jokowi Urges Regional Heads to Tackle Rising Inflation

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Indonesia, G20 Members to Sign MoU on Aerospace

Indonesia, G20 Members to Sign MoU on Aerospace

English
indonesian government
Azwar Anas Inaugurated as State Apparatus Minister

Azwar Anas Inaugurated as State Apparatus Minister

English
indonesian government
Indonesia, Solomon Islands Build Friendship Hall in Honiara

Indonesia, Solomon Islands Build Friendship Hall in Honiara

English
diplomacy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Chelsea Pecat Tuchel
Olahraga

Chelsea Pecat Tuchel

Kehadiran Putin di KTT G20 Masih Belum Jelas
Internasional

Kehadiran Putin di KTT G20 Masih Belum Jelas

Terdakwa Pelecehan Seksual Pendiri Sekolah SPI Divonis 12 Tahun
Nasional

Terdakwa Pelecehan Seksual Pendiri Sekolah SPI Divonis 12 Tahun

Celine Evangelista Punya Empat Anak, Marshel Widianto Khawatirkan Hal Ini
Hiburan

Celine Evangelista Punya Empat Anak, Marshel Widianto Khawatirkan Hal Ini

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Siap Diajak Berpetualang Di Alam Indonesia
Otomotif

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Siap Diajak Berpetualang Di Alam Indonesia

Tarif Ojol Resmi Naik, Berlaku Mulai 10 September 2022
Ekonomi

Tarif Ojol Resmi Naik, Berlaku Mulai 10 September 2022

P2G: Abdullah Azwar Anas Alumnus UNJ Diharapkan Lebih Berpihak pada Guru
Pendidikan

P2G: Abdullah Azwar Anas Alumnus UNJ Diharapkan Lebih Berpihak pada Guru

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1
Teknologi

NASA Kembali Undur Peluncuran Artemis 1

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!