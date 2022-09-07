Russia-Ukraine Conflict May Continue for a Long Time: President Jokowi

"From my meeting with the two presidents, I conclude that this situation will continue for a long time. Do not expect the conflict to end tomorrow or next month," the president stated while attending the 2022 Workshop for 100 Indonesian Economists that was also attended by Ministers of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet, CEO of CT Corps Chairul Tanjung, and other economists in Jakarta on Wednesday.
Earlier, President Jokowi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Maryinsky Palace, Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 29, 2022. President Jokowi also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on June 30, 2022.
"The situation was not easy. We encouraged to talk about peace, but it did not work out. I then spoke about the food crisis, and it received a great response," he noted.
President Jokowi said he conveyed President Zelenskyy's message to President Putin regarding Ukraine's stock of 22 million tons of wheat and a new harvest amounting to 55 million tons that cannot leave Ukraine owing to Russia's security issues in Ukraine.
"I told President Putin about that, and he guaranteed the safety of the wheat delivery. I then asked him regarding delivering the news to the media and he said 'please'. In two to three days, there was a ship sailing from Odessa to Istanbul," Jokowi remarked.
From his assessment of the talks with leaders of both nations, President Jokowi said the war would continue for a long time, and the impact was not yet known.
"Yes, it could increase the food price throughout the country and maybe energy also. The LPG price could increase five times, oil could be two times more expensive. Which countries are affected? We must be careful. It could affect finance, growth, and inflation as well. The details must be discussed one by one," he remarked.
Hence, President Jokowi invited economists to change their mindset since the world's economic and geopolitical conditions had changed regarding the conflict.