DH-TMH is a leading animal feed producer in Cambodia. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB Signs Deal to Boost Agricultural Supply Chains in Cambodia

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 July 2022 14:54
Phnom Penh: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and De Heus TMH Company Limited (DH-TMH) signed a $15 million loan to boost Cambodia’s agricultural feed sector by expanding DH-TMH’s storage and processing capacity for animal feed production in Kampong Speu province.  
 
The additional storage and procurement of processing machinery will promote efficient feed production. This will allow the company to buy more local raw materials like maize, rice, and cassava from smallholder farmers within its supply chain, enabling a supply of affordable, high-quality feed for livestock and fish farmers. With investments in storage, maize can be stored for more extended periods, making the supply chain less dependent on climate-related vulnerability.
 
"By supporting DH-TMH, we are helping to strengthen the feed value chain, improve livelihoods of feed crop, livestock, and fish farmers, and support sustainable and resilient agricultural practices," said ADB Country Director for Cambodia Jyotsana Varma in a media release on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Developing locally sourced, high-quality, and affordable animal feed supply is integral in safeguarding Cambodia’s food security and reducing reliance on imported feed inputs," Varma added.
 
A technical assistance grant will support training for 2,000 maize and 2,000 poultry farmers, many of them women, in climate-resilient farm practices and financial literacy. Supporting women farmers will help strengthen their positions within farms and boost their access to finance to expand their businesses.
 
The transaction will be supported by the Asian Development Fund 13 Private Sector Window (PSW) through a partial guarantee solution. The PSW supports private sector development in frontier markets by offering grant resources to fund financial products that address and reduce common financing constraints that hinder many private sector transactions.
 
DH-TMH is a leading animal feed producer in Cambodia, with the capacity to produce 180,000 metric tons of high-quality livestock feed. DH-TMH is a joint venture between De Heus Animal Nutrition from the Netherlands, a family-owned global animal feed supplier established in 1911, and TMH Company Limited from Cambodia.

 
(WAH)
