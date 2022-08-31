English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
All RCEP member countries are strategic trade partners. (Photo: medcom.id)
All RCEP member countries are strategic trade partners. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Optimistic of Increased Exports following RCEP Ratification

Antara • 31 August 2022 19:56
Jakarta: Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan expressed optimism that national exports would rocket in 2022 after the House of Representatives (DPR RI) passed two bills, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and CEPA between Indonesia and South Korea.
 
"The RCEP implementation, as the Mega Free Trade Agreement (Mega-FTA), will bring benefits to Indonesia, such as by increasing the gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.07 percent, or equivalent to Rp38.33 trillion, and foreign investment by 0.13 percent, or equivalent to Rp24.53 trillion, by 2040," Hasan remarked here on Wednesday.
 
Ratification of the two bills became a legal foundation for the RCEP and IK-CEPA, Indonesia-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which were both signed in 2020.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The RCEP, which is a consolidation of the five ASEAN+1 FTAs, is expected to realize certainty and uniformity of trade regulations, thereby increasing access to the export market for goods and services.
 
RCEP is also aimed at strengthening the investment climate; encouraging the empowerment of export-oriented micro, small, and medium Enterprises (MSMEs); enhancing various forms of cooperation and technology transfer; and reinforcing Indonesia's position in the regional supply chain.
 
Meanwhile, IK-CEPA, which is targeted to be implemented from January 2023, will be a platform for cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea to increase trade in goods, services, and investment, as well as to expand job opportunities, boost national technological capabilities and capacity, and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.
 
Moreover, Hasan affirmed that ratification of the RCEP and IK-CEPA bills demonstrated Indonesia's commitment to intensifying trade relations and economic cooperation amid the challenging global situation, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
Meanwhile, House member Aria Bima said that for Indonesia, all RCEP member countries are strategic trade partners with huge potential to expand Indonesia's reach in the global value chain. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Climate Change Losses Could Reach 40% of GDP by 2050: BI

Indonesia's Climate Change Losses Could Reach 40% of GDP by 2050: BI

English
climate change
Govt Expects Indonesian Economy to Grow Above 5% in Q3

Govt Expects Indonesian Economy to Grow Above 5% in Q3

English
indonesian economy
Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 171 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Yes</i>! Harga Pertamax Turbo Cs Turun
Ekonomi

Yes! Harga Pertamax Turbo Cs Turun

Dunia Kehilangan Sosok Mikhail Gorbachev
Internasional

Dunia Kehilangan Sosok Mikhail Gorbachev

Jelang Kualifikasi Piala AFC U-20, Stadion GBT Dipasang 126 CCTV
Olahraga

Jelang Kualifikasi Piala AFC U-20, Stadion GBT Dipasang 126 CCTV

Kemendikbudristek Salurkan Bantuan untuk Keluarga Siswa Korban Kecelakaan Truk di Bekasi
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Salurkan Bantuan untuk Keluarga Siswa Korban Kecelakaan Truk di Bekasi

Mantap! Farel Prayoga Berangkat Sekolah Naik Jet Pribadi
Hiburan

Mantap! Farel Prayoga Berangkat Sekolah Naik Jet Pribadi

23 Orang Terluka Dalam Kecelakaan Truk Maut di Bekasi
Nasional

23 Orang Terluka Dalam Kecelakaan Truk Maut di Bekasi

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak
Otomotif

Usulan Pajak BBN-KB & Progresif Dihapus, Korlantas: Biar Bayar Pajak

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta
Teknologi

2 Laptop Asus Zenbook 14 OLED ke Indonesia, Harga Kurang dari Rp20 Juta

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!