The digital finance sector has very promising potential. (Photo: medcom.id)
Fintech Can Help Promote Economic Growth in Indonesia: Minister

Antara • 11 November 2022 23:03
Jakarta: Digital financial platforms, or financial technology (fintech), can help push national economic recovery and growth, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto.
 
“The digital finance sector has very promising potential. Thus, the existence of various digital financial platforms as domestic players is expected to support the acceleration of economic growth and recovery," the minister said in an official statement received here on Friday.
 
The government, along with the Financial Services Authority and Bank Indonesia, is pursuing efforts to make the digital economy and finance ecosystem more competitive, able to keep up with technological developments, and also ensure legal certainty and protection, including cybersecurity, he informed.

Thus, all stakeholders, including associations and digital platforms, need to collaborate to improve people's digital financial literacy, he said.
 
"Digital financial services must also be more inclusive and be able to reach all layers of society; in this case, the fintech industry can act as an enabler in digitizing business actors, especially MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises),” Hartarto added.
 
He said he expects the fintech industry to assist in meeting the national financial inclusion target of 90 percent by 2024, which can be met through various services, such as the provision of online loans, payment systems, and digital financial innovation.
 
"The government is focused on pursuing infrastructure development, both physical and digital, ranging from optimizing fiber optic networks; constructing BTS towers, data centers, Satria 1 and 2 satellites; expanding 4G networks and 5G trials; to (launching) low-orbital satellites to be able to reach the whole population, including those in the (remote) area," he informed.
 
Stakeholders need to encourage research and innovation of fintech products, services, and business models develop digital financial regulations and policies, increase human resource capacity, and improve supervision to push digital transformation in the sector, the minister added. 
 
(WAH)

