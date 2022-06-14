English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Circular economy is not just about utilizing waste to become an economic source. (Photo: medcom.id)
Circular economy is not just about utilizing waste to become an economic source. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Pushes for Circular Economy to Reduce Environmental Burden

English environment forest indonesian economy
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 June 2022 16:38
Jakarta: Indonesia continues to push for the development of a circular economy as one of the means to reduce burden on the environment, according to an official of the Environment and Forestry Ministry.
 
During the 2022 National Waste Care Festival here on Tuesday, the Ministry's Toxic and Hazardous Waste Management (PSLB3) Director General Rosa Vivien Ratnawati stated that a change in mindset toward waste is necessary.
 
Waste should not be seen as something to be thrown away, but rather, something that can be used, Ratnawati noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, circular economy is not just about utilizing waste to become an economic source.
 
The implementation of a circular economy should also begin from the upstream, with the producers creating products from reusable materials.
 
Waste management is no longer being conducted with the pattern of gather, collect, and discard since Law No. 18 of 2008 on Waste Management has encouraged the utilization paradigm.
 
The paradigm encourages the application of Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle (3R) principles towards promotion of a circular economy to this day.
 
"It is interesting while talking about our circular economy now. The world already sees in a large concept," Ratnawati remarked.
 
Ratnawati expressed hope that through the event, all parties would be able to see the developments pertaining to this waste management pattern and good practices that have been implemented and continue to be applied.
 
During the event, Ratnawati also urged all parties to sort their waste in their homes to facilitate and support waste utilization for recycled industry materials.
 
Circular economy approaches to encourage waste utilization requires waste material that is not mixed with other types, she explained.
 
Sorting waste from home will produce quality recycled material because it is not mixed with other types of trash, she stated.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jakarta Adds 517 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta Adds 517 COVID-19 Cases

English
jakarta
Jokowi Urges Officials to Persevere to Purchase Domestic Products

Jokowi Urges Officials to Persevere to Purchase Domestic Products

English
president joko widodo
Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Readies Medical Equipment amid BA.4, BA.5 Emergence

Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Readies Medical Equipment amid BA.4, BA.5 Emergence

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres: Kiai dan Santri Bisa Menjadi Gubernur hingga Presiden
Nasional

Wapres: Kiai dan Santri Bisa Menjadi Gubernur hingga Presiden

Severodonetsk Terus Digempur, Zelensky Desak Barat Percepat Penyaluran Senjata
Internasional

Severodonetsk Terus Digempur, Zelensky Desak Barat Percepat Penyaluran Senjata

Pemerintah Raup Rp4,2 Triliun dari Kenaikan Tarif PPN 11%
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Raup Rp4,2 Triliun dari Kenaikan Tarif PPN 11%

Ini Penampakan Rangkaian Hardware Asus ROG Tema Evangelion
Teknologi

Ini Penampakan Rangkaian Hardware Asus ROG Tema Evangelion

Indonesia Open 2022: Bungkam Tommy Sugiarto, Anthony Ginting ke Babak Kedua
Olahraga

Indonesia Open 2022: Bungkam Tommy Sugiarto, Anthony Ginting ke Babak Kedua

Ada di Lokasi Iko Uwais Berantem, Audy Tak Berani Melerai
Hiburan

Ada di Lokasi Iko Uwais Berantem, Audy Tak Berani Melerai

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman
Pendidikan

Pendidikan Gratis Hingga Langsung Dapat Kerja, Ini 5 Keunggulan Kuliah di Jerman

Sejarah Terciptanya Lampu Sein, Mulai dari Mekanis Tangan
Otomotif

Sejarah Terciptanya Lampu Sein, Mulai dari Mekanis Tangan

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!