English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Indonesia Mulls over Ban on Bauxite, Tin Exports This Year

English indonesian government mining energy
Antara • 19 May 2022 11:06
Jakarta: The Indonesian government is contemplating on imposing a ban on bauxite and tin exports this year as part of the efforts to develop the downstream mineral industry, a minister stated.
 
The ban is an interpretation of President Joko Widodo's directive to develop the downstream industry and build a new and renewable energy-based and environmentally friendly industry, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia stated during the Road to G20: Investment Forum monitored in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
"We will stop exporting bauxite in 2022 and tin in late 2022," he remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He believed the ban on mineral exports will encourage development of the downstream industry that will contribute maximally to the national income.
 
The government has also halted nickel exports.
 
The ban on nickel exports has proven effective to increase the export of nickel derivative products, including stainless steel, he stated.
 
"What has happened in 2022 is that nickel exports only reached US$2 billion, while stainless steel exports from the downstream industry had soared to US$20 billion," he remarked.
 
The ban on the export of mining and mineral commodities also has had a positive impact on the country's balance of trade, particularly with China.
 
"In fact, the deficit of our trade with China is currently not more than US$2 billion. (We believe) that our trade balance with China will record a surplus in 2022 (due to) the contribution from our downstream nickel industry," he stated.
 
Earlier, President Joko Widodo affirmed that the government's bold step to stop exporting mining raw materials has had a positive impact on the country's balance of trade, and so, the government will go ahead with the policy.
 
"Our courageous move to stop (exporting crude nickel ore) has been fruitful. Hence, we will stop the export of bauxite, copper, tin, and so on," the president remarked. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Key Climate Change Indicators Break Records in 2021: WMO

Key Climate Change Indicators Break Records in 2021: WMO

English
Climate Change
Health Protocol Observance Can Help Prevent Spread of Acute Hepatitis in Indonesia: Ministry

Health Protocol Observance Can Help Prevent Spread of Acute Hepatitis in Indonesia: Ministry

English
health
Pandemic-to-Endemic Transition under Way in Indonesia: Minister

Pandemic-to-Endemic Transition under Way in Indonesia: Minister

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Belum Dapat Dievakuasi, Penumpang KM Sirimau Mulai Jenuh
Nasional

Belum Dapat Dievakuasi, Penumpang KM Sirimau Mulai Jenuh

Utang Luar Negeri RI Turun ke USD411,5 Miliar
Ekonomi

Utang Luar Negeri RI Turun ke USD411,5 Miliar

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek: Masuk PTN Bukan Segalanya

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11
Teknologi

Cara Uninstall Aplikasi di Windows 11

Mobil Modifikasi yang Sempurna Butuh
Otomotif

Mobil Modifikasi yang Sempurna Butuh "Bahan" yang Baik

Taylor Swift Diberi Gelar Doktor Kehormatan Seni Rupa
Hiburan

Taylor Swift Diberi Gelar Doktor Kehormatan Seni Rupa

Israel Tangkap Pengusung Jenazah yang Dipukuli di Pemakaman Shireen Abu Akleh
Internasional

Israel Tangkap Pengusung Jenazah yang Dipukuli di Pemakaman Shireen Abu Akleh

Menang Adu Penalti, Eintracht Frankfurt Juara Liga Europa 2021--2022
Olahraga

Menang Adu Penalti, Eintracht Frankfurt Juara Liga Europa 2021--2022

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!