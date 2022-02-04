English  
Indonesia and Sri Lanka are committed to developing mutually beneficial cooperation. (Photo: KBRI Colombo)
Indonesia and Sri Lanka are committed to developing mutually beneficial cooperation. (Photo: KBRI Colombo)

Indonesia, Sri Lanka Eye Mutually Beneficial Economic Cooperation

English economic cooperation sri lanka trade
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 04 February 2022 15:26
Colombo: In a meeting with Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday, the Indonesian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Dewi Gustina Tobing discussed increasing economic cooperation between the two countries. 
 
The meeting was also attended by Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris.
 
According to Ambassador Dewi, some of the potential economic cooperation between Indonesia and Sri Lanka are sales of Indonesian electric motorcycles and aluminum products.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Indonesian aluminum products are now starting to be noticed by Sri lanka," said Ambassador Dewi in a press release on Friday.
 
Sri Lanka, the Indonesian Ambassador said, wants to have mutually beneficial cooperation with Indonesia.
 
Therefore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka are committed to developing mutually beneficial cooperation such as partnerships or joint ventures in the future. 
 
In this case, Indonesia can take advantage of Sri Lanka's potential as a hub in the South and Central Asia region.
 
Indonesia-Sri Lanka trade from January 2021 until November 2021 was recorded at USD 411 million. 
 
"It is important to continue the plan to negotiate the Preferential Tariff Agreement between the two countries," said Ambassador Dewi.
 
(WAH)
