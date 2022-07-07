Jakarta: Indonesia's official reserve assets position stood at USD136.4 billion as of end-June 2022, increased from USD135.6 billion as of end-May 2022, Bank Indonesia (BI) has said.
According to the central bank, the increase of official reserve assets position in June 2022 was influenced, amongst others by the Government's global bond issuance as well as tax and services receipts.
"The position of official reserve assets was equivalent to finance 6.6 months of imports or 6.4 months of imports and servicing government's external debt," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Thursday.
"Well above the international adequacy standard of three months imports," he added.
BI considers the official reserve assets position ample to support the external resilience and maintain macroeconomic and financial system stability.
Moving forward, BI views that the official reserve assets remain adequate, supported by the stability and solid domestic economic outlook, in line with the policy responses to stimulate economic recovery.