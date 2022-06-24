Indonesian Minister, UAE Ambassador Discuss Cooperation on Migrant Workers Placement

Jakarta: Indonesian Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah held a meeting with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to discuss a cooperation agreement regarding the placement of Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) in UAE.
"We will align our perception. We want PMI placement in UAE to use a one-channel placement system, wherein the employer is the placement company," Fauziyah noted in a written statement received here, Friday.
The minister made the statement during her meeting with the UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Abdulla Salem Aldhaheri, at the Ministry of Manpower's office in Jakarta, Thursday (June 23).
Fauziyah noted that the main topic of discussion at the meeting was to align perceptions regarding migrant workers placement in UAE.
The minister also expressed belief that the cooperation between the Governments of Indonesia and the UAE in the field of PMI protection and placement could run better by upholding the protection and welfare of the workers.
"I want the cooperation between the Indonesian Government and the UAE to run well, especially in the PMI placement," she emphasized.
The Ministry of Manpower had earlier held a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia as a step to accelerate the completion of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for Indonesian migrant workers placement.
"This meeting was part of our efforts to accelerate the (completion of the) MoU between the Indonesian Government and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially regarding the PMI placement," Secretary-General of the Ministry of Manpower, Anwar Sanusi, noted in a statement received in Jakarta, June 15.
During the meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 14, the minutes of the meeting were signed, which was a follow-up to the bilateral meeting between the two countries that took place on the sidelines of the 2nd Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting in Yogyakarta.
So far, the drafting of the MoU between the technical teams of the two countries has been running smoothly and productively with some progress, especially regarding the issue of PMI placement and protection, Sanusi noted.