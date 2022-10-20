English  
INACEE 2022 (Photo: MoFA)
5 Business Deals Signed at INACEE 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 October 2022 13:00
?Jakarta: The Indonesia-Central and Eastern Europe Business Forum 2022 (INACEE 2022), organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has successfully recorded potential trade transactions of USD386.6 million or around Rp5.95 trillion.
 
The business forum, held in a hybrid format in Tangerang on Wednesday, also succeeded in facilitating the signing of five business agreements between Indonesian business actors and their partners from several Central and Eastern European countries.
 
INACEE 2022 was attended by around 250 Indonesian companies and business players from countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

"It is very important to be able to adapt to find solutions to overcome today's world challenges, in an effort to increase cooperation and collaboration in the economy, trade, investment and other fields between Indonesia and partner countries, including in Central and Eastern Europe," said Director General of America and Europe Ambassador Umar Hadi in a media release on Thursday.
 
Five business deals signed at the INACEE 2022 event include the Affirmation on the Supply Agreement between Bioton SA and Ferron Par Pharmaceticals; MoU on Energy Products Agency and Home Appliances Agency between Xh&M and Modena Indonesia; MoU between TLT-Turbo GmBH and PT Barata; MoU between Intamin and PT INKA; and MoU between Loesche and PT Pindad.
 
"The INACEE 2022 Business Forum is a good event to find out more about Indonesian export products and meet prospective trading partners," said Marian Skrzypiec, a Polish businessman who attended this event.
 
Meanwhile, Ms. Meta Dharmawan, a participant in furniture and home décor products, said the same thing, “INACEE 2022 for us is very effective and the right place to promote our superior products because at this event we are facilitated by the committee to interact with potential trading partners of countries in the European region. Middle and East".
 
The implementation of the Business Forum is supported by the INA-ACCESS digital platform developed by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to increase interaction between business people offer new opportunities in trade, investment and tourism between Indonesia and other countries..
 
Central and Eastern Europe are potential markets for Indonesian export products. 
As a region with a population of more than 410 million people with an average per capita income above USD10 thousand and a GDP above USD4 trillion, this region has the potential to become an export destination and entry point for Indonesian products to the European Union, Western and Southern Europe, and Central Asia.
 
(WAH)

