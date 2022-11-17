English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The productivity of palm oil farmers in Indonesia is still low. (Photo: MI)
The productivity of palm oil farmers in Indonesia is still low. (Photo: MI)

Palm Oil Farms Urged to Forge Collaboration with Indonesian Farmers

Antara • 17 November 2022 23:00
Jakarta: Deputy for Coordinating Food and Agriculture at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Musdalifah Mahmud appealed to companies to conduct partnerships with farmers to boost the nation's palm oil productivity.
 
Mahmud noted that the productivity of palm oil farmers in Indonesia was still low, at only two tons of crude palm oil (CPO) per hectare per year. Meanwhile, the productivity of large-scale plantations can reach eight tons of CPO per hectare per year.
 
“The difference is three to five times. Therefore, we urge companies to conduct partnerships to help farmers increase their productivity," Mahmud stated at the COP27 Climate Change Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, according to an official statement received here, Thursday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She noted that the partnerships can be in the form of a replanting program wherein farmers can use qualified palm oil seeds like those used by plantation companies.
 
"Companies are also obliged to help increase the capacity of farmers, including in marketing their crops," she remarked.
 
Mahmud noted that the government had provided various facilities to strengthen community-scale plantations, including the people's business credit program (KUR) and the smart farming program that included supply chain digitalization.
 
On the same occasion, Director of Inventory and Monitoring of Forest Resources of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Belinda Arunawati, noted that apart from the state forest area, there were around 7.4 million hectares of land, with the status of other use areas covered in the forest.
 
"To prevent forest conversion, cooperation involving all stakeholders at the national and sub-national levels is important," she noted.
 
Overall, Indonesia has some 95.3 million hectares of forest cover across the country.
 
In addition, this partnership can support Indonesia's efforts to reduce carbon emissions, one of which is through the FOLU Net Sink 2030 agenda.
 
Director General of Forestry Planning and Environmental Management of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry Ruandha Agung Sugardiman remarked that the target for this agenda aimed at balancing the absorption level of greenhouse gases (GHG) in the forestry sector and other lands or even bigger than its emissions in 2030.
 
"The target for the FOLU Net Sink 2030 is to reach the GHG emission level of minus 140 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e)," he noted. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Indonesian palm oil accounts for 30–40 percent of the EU's imports of vegetable oil. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Continues to Promote Palm Oil as Green Product in EU: Ambassador

Palm Oil Industry Contributes to Indonesia's Economic Recovery: Minister

37th Trade Expo Indonesia Records Transactions of $2.94 Billion

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Accelerating ICT Infrastructure Development: Ministry

Indonesia Accelerating ICT Infrastructure Development: Ministry

English
indonesian government
House Passes Southwest Papua Province Bill into Law

House Passes Southwest Papua Province Bill into Law

English
indonesian parliament
G20 Summit Becomes Start of Tourism Revival in Indonesia: Minister

G20 Summit Becomes Start of Tourism Revival in Indonesia: Minister

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Safari Anies Dipastikan Bukan untuk 'Belanja' Cawapres
Nasional

Safari Anies Dipastikan Bukan untuk 'Belanja' Cawapres

Korut Kembali Tembakkan Rudal Balistik ke Dekat Semenanjung Korea
Internasional

Korut Kembali Tembakkan Rudal Balistik ke Dekat Semenanjung Korea

The Ataris Batal Tampil, Promotor Jamin Soundrenaline 2022 Tetap Meriah
Hiburan

The Ataris Batal Tampil, Promotor Jamin Soundrenaline 2022 Tetap Meriah

BI: Pelemahan Rupiah Masih Lebih Baik Daripada Negara Lain
Ekonomi

BI: Pelemahan Rupiah Masih Lebih Baik Daripada Negara Lain

Toyota bZ4X Bekas KTT G20 Bakal Dijual, Harganya?
Otomotif

Toyota bZ4X Bekas KTT G20 Bakal Dijual, Harganya?

Hasil NBA: Payne Pimpin Suns Bekuk Warriors
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Payne Pimpin Suns Bekuk Warriors

Intip Logo dan Filosofi Hari Guru Nasional Kemenag 2022
Pendidikan

Intip Logo dan Filosofi Hari Guru Nasional Kemenag 2022

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya
Teknologi

Sapi Juga Bisa Dibawa ke Cloud, Begini Ceritanya

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!