Ministry Pushes Development on Non-Timber Forest Product Businesses in Indonesia

Non-timber forest products comprise commodities that can be obtained from forests without cutting down trees, such as rubber latex, resin, bark, fruits, mushrooms, spices, honey, eucalyptus oil, and essential oils.
Commodities obtained from plants that have special characteristics, such as rattan and bamboo, can also be classified as non-timber forest products.
Forest utilization business permit (PBPH) holders are being asked to optimize the utilization of non-timber forest products, and not just focus on timber products.
"We have a policy called forestry multi-business. Within it, we encourage PBPH holders to explore, even utilize non-timber forest products," he informed during a discussion held by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin).
He also highlighted the need for synergy between stakeholders to optimize the utilization of non-timber forest products.
"This should be done especially in relation to Indonesia’s biodiversity," he said.
"We have been blessed with extraordinary natural resources, such as medicines. But we need synergy between parties, multi-stakeholders, so that this utilization can be optimal," he explained.
Business actors within Kadin can utilize the major potential of non-timber forest products to develop their businesses.
"This potential is very large and we encourage Indonesians to utilize it, not other people," Justianto said.
During the discussion, he also highlighted the potential for collaboration between forest farmer groups (KTHs) and the private sector for the development of non-timber forest products.
"Just so it happens we have the Social Forestry Program in which forest farmer groups are being facilitated. This can be collaborated with private entrepreneurs," he informed.
He then cited several examples where KTHs, with some support, managed to restore damaged ecosystems and develop non-timber forest products.