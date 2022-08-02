BKPM to Distribute Business Identification Numbers in 20 Cities across Indonesia

Jakarta: The Investment Ministry/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) has planned to distribute business identification numbers (NIBs) for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in 20 cities across Indonesia.
"This activity (of handing over NIBs) is planned to be conducted in 20 cities throughout Indonesia. We have done it in Solo, Jakarta, Medan, and today in South Kalimantan," the ministry's Acting Deputy for Investment Information Technology, Andi Maulana, remarked at the event held to hand over NIBs in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, on Tuesday.
The provision of NIBs is a follow-up to the government's efforts to accelerate business licensing for MSE players, according to Maulana.
The acting deputy explained that the provision of NIBs for individual MSE actors is a mandate of the Job Creation Law and President Joko Widodo's directive for the ministry to help accelerate the issuance of business licenses for MSMEs in order to make it easier for them to access financing.
"The directive from the investment minister (Bahlil Lahadalia) is clear in order to make it easier for MSMEs," he stated.
He also explained that the use of the risk-based Online Single Submission (OSS) system aims to facilitate licensing for MSMEs.
"Until today (August 2), the OSS system has issued as many as 1.6 million NIBs, of which 1.5 million, or 98 percent of them, are for MSEs. We have tried our best to provide services to MSEs, as is apparent from this data," he remarked.
In the event to hand over NIB, the ministry gave away NIBs to 450 individual micro and small enterprises (MSEs) in the South Kalimantan region.
On the same occasion, regional secretary of South Kalimantan, Roy Rizaldi Anwar, said his side supports MSMEs to bounce back after the pandemic by having easy access to business capital loans through business legality.
Since the use of OSS in 2021, he noted that 16 thousand NIBs have been issued in South Kalimantan.