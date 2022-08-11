UN Agency Urges Developing Countries to Curb Cryptocurrencies

Geneva: The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has urged developing countries to curb the expansion of cryptocurrencies.
According to the UN trade body, while these private digital currencies have rewarded some, and facilitate remittances, they are an unstable financial asset that can also bring social risks and costs.
UNCTAD has released three policy briefs that delve into these risks and costs, including the threats cryptocurrencies bring to financial stability, domestic resource mobilization and the security of monetary systems.
The policy brief entitled "All that glitters is not gold: The high cost of leaving cryptocurrencies unregulated" examines the reasons for the rapid uptake of cryptocurrencies in developing countries, including facilitation of remittances and as a hedge against currency and inflation risks.
"If cryptocurrencies become a widespread means of payment and even replace domestic currencies unofficially (a process called cryptoization), this could jeopardize the monetary sovereignty of countries," UNCTAD said in a media release on Thursday.
"In developing countries with unmet demand for reserve currencies, stablecoins pose particular risks," it stated.
Meanwhile, the policy brief entitled "Public payment systems in the digital era: Responding to the financial stability and security-related risks of cryptocurrencies" focuses on the implications of cryptocurrencies for the stability and security of monetary systems, and to financial stability.
It is argued that a domestic digital payment system that serves as a public good could fulfil at least some of the reasons for crypto use and limit the expansion of cryptocurrencies in developing countries.
Depending on national capabilities and needs, monetary authorities could provide a central bank digital currency or, more readily, a fast retail payment system.
Lastly, the policy brief entitled "The cost of doing too little too late: How cryptocurrencies can undermine domestic resource mobilization in developing countries" discusses how cryptocurrencies have become a new channel undermining domestic resource mobilization in developing countries.
While cryptocurrencies can facilitate remittances, they may also enable tax evasion and avoidance through illicit flows, just as if to a tax haven where ownership is not easily identifiable.
In this way, cryptocurrencies may also curb the effectiveness of capital controls, a key instrument for developing countries to preserve their policy space and macroeconomic stability.