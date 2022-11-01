English  
The month-to-month (m-to-m) inflation rate in October 2022 was 0.11 percent. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 5.71% in October 2022: BPS

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 November 2022 12:47
Jakarta: Indonesia's year-on-year (y-on-y) inflation rate in October 2022 was 5.71 percent, with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 112.75, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS). 
 
"The highest inflation saw in Tanjung Selor at 9.11 percent with a CPI of 112.73, while the lowest saw in Ternate at 3.32 percent with a CPI of 110.75," the BPS said in a media release on Tuesday.
 
Inflation occurred as the prices went up, as indicated by the increase in most of the expenditure groups indices, namely: Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Group of 6.76 percent; Clothing and Footwear Group of 1.50 percent; Housing, Water, Electricity, and Household Fuel Group of 3.30 percent; Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance Group of 5.08 percent; Health Group of 2.70 percent; Transport Group of 16.03 percent; Recreation, Sport, and Culture Group of 2.85 percent; Education Group of 2.74 percent; Food and Beverage Serving Services/Restaurant Group of 4.72 percent; and Personal Care and Other Services Group of 5.41 percent. 

On the other hand, Information, Communication, and Financial Services Group recorded deflation of 0.42 percent.
 
"The month-to-month (m-to-m) deflation rate in October 2022 was 0.11 percent, and the year-to-date (y-to-d) inflation in October 2022 was 4.73 percent," BPS stated.
 
"For the Core Component, the y-on-y inflation rate in October 2022 was 3.31 percent, the m-to-m inflation rate was 0.16 percent, and the y-to-d inflation rate was 2.97 percent," it stated.
 
(WAH)

