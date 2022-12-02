English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The availability of basic commodities is still sufficient. (Photo: medcom.id)
The availability of basic commodities is still sufficient. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian SOEs Asked to Ensure Supply of Basic Goods ahead of Year-End Holidays

Antara • 02 December 2022 21:00
Jakarta: State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir has asked the members of the state-owned food holding company ID Food to ensure and monitor the supply of basic necessities ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
 
"We know that the demand for basic necessities will increase at the end of the year. Hence, SOEs must contribute to meeting people's needs," he said, according to a statement issued on Friday.
 
He made the remarks while reviewing the stocks and prices of basic commodities at Rasamala Market, Semarang city, Central Java province, on Friday with Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He noted that the availability of basic commodities is still sufficient, including rice products supplied by the State Logistics Agency (Bulog).
 
Still, the SOEs Ministry will continue to coordinate with the Trade Ministry and local governments to anticipate a rise in the prices of commodities ahead of the year-end holiday season.
 
"Earlier, the trade minister said that the prices of onion, red chili, (and) tempeh were stable, while the price of chicken had decreased. However, (the prices of) some (commodities) had increased slightly, such as bird’s eye chilli and eggs," the SOEs Minister noted.
 
SOEs also contribute to maintaining the stability of basic commodities’ prices since, as one-third of the nation’s economic power, corporations can balance market prices, such as by providing masks at a much cheaper price, he added.
 
He stated that the state-run enterprises are also ready to carry out cheap market operations in a number of areas in collaboration with local governments.
 
"Hence, it is the reason why I often emphasize that (the finances of) SOEs must be healthy. Thus, when (the commodity) prices increase, SOEs can contribute to intervening in the market to assist the community to get basic commodities at more affordable prices,” Thohir explained.
 
If the SOEs’ finances are not healthy, they cannot participate as much in market interventions to help the people, he added.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
After a rebound of 2.9 percent in 2021, the economy is on track to further grow by 3.0 percent in 2022 and 3.0 percent in 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)

Timor Leste Slowly Recovering from Economic Slump: Report

ADB Supports Climate-Resilient Fish Farming in India

World Bank Approves Additional $150 Million to Address Food Insecurity in Yemen

BACA JUGA
Minister Eyes Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Reach $8 Billion

Minister Eyes Investment in Indonesia's Tourism Sector to Reach $8 Billion

English
investment
Yudo Margono Shares Vision for Shaping TNI as Patriotic Institution

Yudo Margono Shares Vision for Shaping TNI as Patriotic Institution

English
defense
UN Chief Calls for Eradication of Contemporary Forms of Slavery

UN Chief Calls for Eradication of Contemporary Forms of Slavery

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tak Hanya Memberi Ketenangan Hati, Ini 15 Manfaat Zikir Beserta Caranya
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya Memberi Ketenangan Hati, Ini 15 Manfaat Zikir Beserta Caranya

Sepekan, Modal Asing Masuk Rp9,64 Triliun
Ekonomi

Sepekan, Modal Asing Masuk Rp9,64 Triliun

Hari ini, Covid-19 Bertambah 4.179 Kasus
Nasional

Hari ini, Covid-19 Bertambah 4.179 Kasus

Jelang Korsel vs Portugal: Pratinjau, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain dan Statistik
Olahraga

Jelang Korsel vs Portugal: Pratinjau, Perkiraan Susunan Pemain dan Statistik

Sepekan Dilantik Tapi Belum Punya Kabinet, Anwar Gagal Jadi PM Malaysia?
Internasional

Sepekan Dilantik Tapi Belum Punya Kabinet, Anwar Gagal Jadi PM Malaysia?

Agresivitas New BMW Seri-3
Otomotif

Agresivitas New BMW Seri-3

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party
Hiburan

Mantra Vutura Kenalkan Lagu Baru di Medcom Hi5 Party

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?
Teknologi

Google Play Rilis Daftar Game Terbaik 2022, Apa Saja?

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!