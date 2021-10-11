English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Australia Supports Vietnam's Push to Enhance Competitiveness

English economic cooperation covid-19 pandemic women
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 11 October 2021 15:45
Hanoi: Vietnam’s push to enhance competitiveness, reduce its carbon footprint, and improve lives and livelihoods has been given a boost with the approval of an AUD5 million grant by the Australian Government.
 
This economic cooperation represents additional funding to the ongoing Australia – Bank Partnership in Vietnam (ABP), which focuses on a wide range of policy areas designed to support the country’s economic development agenda.
 
"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on Vietnam’s reform agenda and exacerbate inequalities, which are more pronounced and harder to close for ethnic minorities, for women and for other marginalized groups. Responding to this, Australia’s extended collaboration with the World Bank will continue to support Vietnam’s quick economic recovery and help achieve its development goals," said Australia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The ABP will continue its work on gender equality and the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta. In addition, it will also help address new priorities set out in the country’s recently adopted Socio-Economic Development Strategy and Socio-Economic Development Plan, including the transition to a low carbon economy, social equity and inclusion, and innovation-driven growth.
 
"The ABP will continue providing high-quality advisory work, enabling Vietnamese policymakers to pursue substantive reforms," said Carolyn Turk, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam. 
 
"These reforms are needed both for recovery from the economic costs of COVID, but also to set a solid basis for the pathway to higher income status," Turk added.
 
The ABP was established in 2017 with an initial funding amount of AUD25 million. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ABP responded quickly and provided an additional AUD 5 million to support Vietnam to respond to, and recover from, the pandemic. The program leverages expertise from Australia and the World Bank Group to support the Government of Vietnam in strengthening its development policies and programs.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Covid-19 Cases Significantly Decreasing Compared to Peak of Covid-19 Wave: Minister

Covid-19 Cases Significantly Decreasing Compared to Peak of Covid-19 Wave: Minister

English
covid-19 cases
Indonesian Migrant Workers Contribute to National Economy: Minister

Indonesian Migrant Workers Contribute to National Economy: Minister

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia, Serbia Prepare Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates

Indonesia, Serbia Prepare Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Uji Coba Obat Covid-19, AstraZeneca Catat Hasil Menggembirakan
Internasional

Uji Coba Obat Covid-19, AstraZeneca Catat Hasil Menggembirakan

Persiapan Pemilu 2024, Partai NasDem Konsolidasi di Bengkulu
Nasional

Persiapan Pemilu 2024, Partai NasDem Konsolidasi di Bengkulu

Sebelum Diberlakukan, Mari Mengenal Pajak Mobil Listrik Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Sebelum Diberlakukan, Mari Mengenal Pajak Mobil Listrik Di Indonesia

Pidato Lengkap Jokowi saat Buka OJK Virtual Innovation Day 2021
Ekonomi

Pidato Lengkap Jokowi saat Buka OJK Virtual Innovation Day 2021

Curhat Wanda Hamidah Merasa Dibohongi Asuransi Kesehatan
Hiburan

Curhat Wanda Hamidah Merasa Dibohongi Asuransi Kesehatan

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021
Teknologi

Ini Serangan Siber yang Paling Merugikan Bisnis di Tahun 2021

Direvisi, Ini Jadwal Terbaru Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2
Pendidikan

Direvisi, Ini Jadwal Terbaru Seleksi PPPK Guru Tahap 2

Kolombia Hentikan Tren Kemenangan Brasil di Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Kolombia Hentikan Tren Kemenangan Brasil di Kualifikasi Piala Dunia 2022

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS
Properti

Bukan Donald Trump, Ini Raja Properti di AS

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!