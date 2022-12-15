English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto (Photo: MI)

Indonesia to Face Potential Global Recession in 2023 with Strong Economy: Minister

Antara • 15 December 2022 17:12
Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economy Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated that Indonesia's strong economic growth in 2022 could help it to be better positioned to face a potential global recession in 2023.
 
"The increase in people's mobility is the main determinant for driving Indonesia's economic activity," the minister stated while opening an event titled "Momentum for Economic and Political Consolidation" here, Thursday.
 
The minister is optimistic that Indonesia's economic growth would reach 5.2 percent year on year (yoy) in 2022 and 5.3 percent yoy in 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Considering various global and domestic risks, we are optimistic about Indonesia's projected economic growth of 5.2 percent in 2022 and 5.3 percent in 2023," he remarked.
 
In the midst of global uncertainty and a downturn in the global economy, Hartarto explained that Indonesia's economy remained solid by recording a growth of 5.72 percent yoy in the third quarter of 2022.
 
"It is also supported by continued improvement in domestic demand as reflected in increased consumption and high export sector," he added.
 
In addition, the minister said external sector indicators were relatively under control, as reflected in the surplus trade and current account balances, high foreign exchange reserves, and debt ratios at a safe level.
 
"Several leading indicators, real consumption, and investment are still at optimistic levels," Hartarto emphasized.
 
Furthermore, in terms of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister addressed that all regions were well coordinated, with no prominent cases for the last six months in 2022.
 
"National new cases of COVID-19 are experiencing a downward trend and are currently at around two thousand cases per day," he noted.
 
According to the minister, this achievement was driven by the availability and readiness of health facilities, health workers, quality and adequate medicines, and quite high vaccination achievements.
 
In addition, it was supported by efforts to increase the second booster vaccination program, especially for the elderly, and to mitigate the impacts of the new XBB, BQ, and other subvariants.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Projected to Experience Strong Growth in 2022: World Bank

BI Welcomes FItch's Decision to Affirm Indonesia's Rating

Thailand's Economy to Recover to Pre-Pandemic Level This Year: World Bank

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 1,785 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,785 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of $5.16 Billion in November 2022: BPS

Indonesia Records Trade Surplus of $5.16 Billion in November 2022: BPS

English
trade
DPR Approves Extradition Treaty between Indonesia, Singapore

DPR Approves Extradition Treaty between Indonesia, Singapore

English
law enforcement
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Analisis Deschamps Soal Performa Impresif Messi di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Ini Analisis Deschamps Soal Performa Impresif Messi di Piala Dunia 2022

Perbedaan PTN dan PTS, Calon Mahasiswa Wajib Tahu!
Pendidikan

Perbedaan PTN dan PTS, Calon Mahasiswa Wajib Tahu!

Bank Dunia Prediksi Perekonomian Indonesia Bangkit pada 2022
Ekonomi

Bank Dunia Prediksi Perekonomian Indonesia Bangkit pada 2022

Jokowi Singgung Kebijakan Bebas Deforestasi Uni Eropa yang Hambat Bisnis RI
Internasional

Jokowi Singgung Kebijakan Bebas Deforestasi Uni Eropa yang Hambat Bisnis RI

Kembali Pakai Nomor Urut 5, NasDem: Biaya Kampanye Lebih Efisien
Nasional

Kembali Pakai Nomor Urut 5, NasDem: Biaya Kampanye Lebih Efisien

Bentley Merapat Ke Eurokars, Jadi Saudara Rolls-Royce & Porsche
Otomotif

Bentley Merapat Ke Eurokars, Jadi Saudara Rolls-Royce & Porsche

Ras Muhamad Rilis Lagu tentang Sosok yang
Hiburan

Ras Muhamad Rilis Lagu tentang Sosok yang "Se-frekuensi", Berkolaborasi dengan DJ dari Belanda

Cobain Fitur Baru Instagram Notes, Begini Caranya
Teknologi

Cobain Fitur Baru Instagram Notes, Begini Caranya

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!