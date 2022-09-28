"We have done a lot of thinking, and many parties, including universities, research institutions, (all of them) have an important role in the development of innovations proven to be good for the electric vehicle ecosystem. This is a significant progress for domestic products. We have to prove how the economy is developed by (EV) producers and users," Sumadi remarked at the opening of the 2022 Indonesia Electric Motor Show here on Wednesday.
"I believe the enthusiasm of ministries or institutions and universities will be palpable once industrialists get involved with efforts to innovate," he added.
Furthermore, Sumadi brought attention to the huge growth of the national automotive market while adding that there were at least over 100 million motorized vehicles in Indonesia.
According to korlantas.polri.go.id page that listed data on vehicles per island, in August 2022, the total number of vehicles owned in Indonesia had reached 149,707,859 units.
Development of the transportation sector was recorded at 21 percent, contributing to the national growth of 5.4 percent this year.
"The market is vast, though the quantity produced is still so less," the minister pointed out.
He drew attention to some issues in encouraging development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia, such as the production of cheap but good quality batteries, effective domestic production of motors, and expanding the number of electric charging stations.
Sumadi believed that should all those three be done systematically, leading to sale at a cheaper price, then it would promote economic development, wherein the producers could reap benefits.
"If we continue to pursue these electric vehicle schemes, it is not impossible that we can become importers and we can export to other countries," he added.
He was confident that the electric vehicle ecosystem was the future for the transportation industry, both in Indonesia and globally.
"For manufacturers already producing electric motors, you have a good future," he concluded.