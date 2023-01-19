English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Inflation in North Sulawesi's Manado under Control at 4%: President Jokowi

Antara • 19 January 2023 18:52
Jakarta: The inflation rate in Manado City, North Sulawesi Province, and its surrounding areas is currently maintained at a good level of four percent, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
He made the statement after inaugurating Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam in North Minahasa District, North Sulawesi, on Thursday.
 
"Inflation is very well maintained at above four percent in Manado City and its surroundings. I think it is very good," he added.

Before inaugurating the dam, he made a visit to Airmadidi Market in North Minahasa District, which lies directly to the north of Manado City.
 
The President said that he went to the market to check the prices of basic necessities, such as rice and cooking oil.
 
"Just as usual, (I visit) to check the prices, especially the prices of groceries, rice, (and cooking) oil. I think (the price of basic commodities in) North Sulawesi are in stable condition," he added.
 
In addition to checking prices, he handed over financial assistance to merchants. He also interacted with the sellers on the implementation of online payment in the market through the utilization of Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard (QRIS).
 
Meanwhile, while inaugurating Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam, he expressed the hope that it would mitigate flooding in the region, especially in Manado City.
 
The dam is needed to supply raw water to the residents of Manado city, North Minahasa District, and Bitung City; irrigate rice fields; as well as operate the micro-hydro power plant to generate green energy.
 
During the working visit, the President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey, and North Minahasa district head Joune J. E. Ganda.
 
The President will be in North Sulawesi Province until Friday (January 20, 2023).
 
The police and military have deployed a joint team of 2,340 personnel to secure the working visit, the head of the public relations division of North Sulawesi Regional Police, Senior Commissioner Jules Abraham Abast, informed. 

 
(WAH)

Prosecutors Will Not Be Swayed in Ferdy Sambo Trial: Minister

Indonesia Asks South Korea to Ensure IK-CEPA Realization

Indonesia's BSSN Records Decrease in Cyberattacks in 2022

