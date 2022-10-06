English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
Creative Sector to Become Backbone of Indonesian Economy: Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 06 October 2022 13:04
Bali: Indonesia's creative economy is believed to be the backbone of national economic growth in the future, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has stated.
 
According to Head of State, creative economy will also be the cornerstone of global economic growth.
 
"I believe that the creative economy in Indonesia and in many countries will become the backbone of the economy in the future," said Jokowi when opening the World Conference of Creative Economy 2022 in Bali on Thursday, October 6, 2022.
 
President Jokowi said the sector was able to survive and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The sector also easily transcends national boundaries. For example, digital technology makes it easier for people to share images and videos across the world. When countries limit movements of people due to the pandemic, the sector continues to run without a hitch.
 
"That's what makes the creative economy relatively able to survive in the pandemic era compared to other sectors. Several sub-sectors of the creative economy such as application developersa and game developers even grew significantly, caused by content rising consumption during this period," Jokowi explained.
 
The Head of State hopes that the conference can strengthen cooperation to encourage stronger development of creative economy. 
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!