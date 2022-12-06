Synergy, Collaboration Vital to Face 2023 Economic Uncertainty: Bank Indonesia

"The world is indeed in turmoil. The key is synergy and collaboration, unity, togetherness, mutual cooperation, harmony, and coordination. If we unite, governors, district heads, central government, we can face the 2023 economy," he said.
He made the statement while speaking at the “National Coordination Meeting of the Regional Digitalization Acceleration and Expansion Teams (TP2DD)" that ANTARA followed online on Tuesday.
He expressed the hope that, through synergy and collaboration, the national economy will grow above five percent year on year (yoy) in 2023 despite IMF projections of slow global economic growth in the range of 2–3 percent yoy.
Warjiyo said that the global economic slowdown projected for next year would be a follow-up effect of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has disrupted global supply chains after the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby increasing the inflation rate in several developed countries.
It has been followed by the tightening of monetary policies in several developed countries, which have aggressively raised their benchmark rates, and this, in turn, has affected economic growth.
Nevertheless, he asked all parties in Indonesia to remain optimistic about facing 2023 while staying alert.
"As long as we continue to synergize between central and regional (governments)," he added.
At Tuesday's event, he also lauded the performance of regional governments and TP2DD task forces that have accelerated and expanded digitalization, thereby, helping increase regional revenues.
He noted that digitalization can push national economic performance in the coming years.
"(For) regional governments who succeeded in carrying out TP2DD, their revenue is increasing, the spending is accelerating, the economy is growing better, and the people are happy," he remarked.