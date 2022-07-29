English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The smelter project is now back on track. (Photo: medcom.id)
The smelter project is now back on track. (Photo: medcom.id)

Minister Reviews Progress of Freeport Smelter Construction in East Java

Antara • 29 July 2022 22:16
Jakarta: Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, reviewed the progress of the Freeport smelter’s construction in the Java Integrated and Industrial Port Estate (JIIPE) area, Manyar, Gresik district, East Java, on Friday.
 
During the visit, the minister also reviewed the location of the 100-hectare project. He was accompanied by the president director of PT Freeport Indonesia, Tony Wenas.
 
"I see the progress is measurable, and now it has reached 34.9 percent, with the cost already spent more than US$1 billion. It is targeted that by the end of this year, the progress can reach 50 percent," Tasrif said in Gresik on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The government will continue to encourage the acceleration of development, he said. Among the efforts made to this end include the formulation of regulations regarding mining as well as regarding the necessity of downstreaming, he added.
 
"We hope that by the second quarter of 2023, the construction will be completed," he said.
 
Meanwhile, Wenas said that the current development progress is quite good, and has exceeded the target of 34.9 percent.
 
By the end of 2022, the progress of the Freeport smelter construction can reach 50 percent, with the cost reaching around US$1.5 billion.
 
"For now, what we have done is that several pailings (pile foundations) have been installed, reaching 11 thousand of the total 16 thousand pailing or 65 percent, with pouring reaching 20 thousand cubic meters from the total plan of around 220 thousand cubic meters," he informed.
 
Development activities have been carried out intensively until now with contractor company PT Ciyoda International Indonesia (CII), which focuses on land compaction. The work is being assisted by Adhi Karya as well as several other local contractors.
 
He is targeting to complete the physical construction of the Freeport smelter by the end of 2022, which will not only include the Manyar smelter , but also cover the expansion of PTY Smelting. whose capacity will be boosted by 300 thousand tons.  
 
"We plan to start production in May 2024," Wenas said.
 
While constructing the Freeport smelter in Gresik, he encountered a major challenge on the ground, namely the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted work due to the implementation of large-scale social restrictions (PSBB).
 
However, through mutually agreed rescheduling, the smelter project is now back on track.
 
"We believe that this project will be able to be completed according to the target, although the schedule is quite tight, in accordance with what was agreed by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources," he affirmed.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Exercise Caution Following Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia: Task Force

Exercise Caution Following Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia: Task Force

English
covid-19
Indonesian Nurses Urged to Receive Second Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Indonesian Nurses Urged to Receive Second Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

English
covid-19
Waskita Books Rp294 Billion of Net Profit in First Semester of 2022

Waskita Books Rp294 Billion of Net Profit in First Semester of 2022

English
waskita karya
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Hasil BRI Liga 1: PSM ke Puncak Klasemen Usai Kalahkan Bali United
Olahraga

Hasil BRI Liga 1: PSM ke Puncak Klasemen Usai Kalahkan Bali United

Pemerintah Terbitkan Surat Edaran Diskresi PTM Terkini, Ini Isi Lengkapnya
Pendidikan

Pemerintah Terbitkan Surat Edaran Diskresi PTM Terkini, Ini Isi Lengkapnya

Waduh! SWI Temukan 10 Investasi Bodong dan 100 Pinjol Ilegal
Ekonomi

Waduh! SWI Temukan 10 Investasi Bodong dan 100 Pinjol Ilegal

Khawatir Hilangkan Bukti, 4 Tersangka ACT Ditahan
Nasional

Khawatir Hilangkan Bukti, 4 Tersangka ACT Ditahan

Steam Cs Masih Belum Daftar PSE, Terancam Diblokir Kominfo Malam Ini
Teknologi

Steam Cs Masih Belum Daftar PSE, Terancam Diblokir Kominfo Malam Ini

Virus Mematikan Bunuh Tiga Gajah Asia di Swiss
Internasional

Virus Mematikan Bunuh Tiga Gajah Asia di Swiss

Identik dengan Citra Seksi, Maria Vania Sulit Temukan Lelaki Tulus
Hiburan

Identik dengan Citra Seksi, Maria Vania Sulit Temukan Lelaki Tulus

Hyundai Ekspansi Mobil Listrik & Pusat Riset Di Indonesia
Otomotif

Hyundai Ekspansi Mobil Listrik & Pusat Riset Di Indonesia

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!